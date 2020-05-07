News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama signee Quandarrius Robinson remains focused despite isolation

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Pandemic or not, Alabama signee Quandarrius Robinson can’t slack off now. Not when the nation’s No. 5 weakside defensive end still remembers what it felt like to spend the majority of his senior season hopping around the sideline on one leg.

Don't miss: Four-star defensive end discusses FaceTime chat with Nick Saban | Alabama Crimson Tide signee Javion Cohen seeks advice from Pro Bowlers | Former Alabama safety helping to shape up incoming Crimson Tide prospects

“It was kind of heartbreaking not to finish the season with my guys,” Robinson said. “They counted on me. … I feel like going through that just made me want to take advantage of every moment I get now.”

The ankle injury limited Robinson to three games in 2019, but the four-star prospect said he’s since made a full recovery. Now he’s focused on doing what he can to prepare to join the Crimson Tide.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}