Daily Nugget: An update on four-star OT JC Latham
The Crimson Tide is very much a consideration for four-star offensive lineman
JC Latham. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.
The prospect
The backstory
Offensive line is a position of need for Alabama in 2021, and the Crimson Tide coaches are acting accordingly.
Alabama only signed three last time around, and the Crimson Tide will lose four offensive linemen next year including Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown.
Ohio State seemed like the favorite for a while with Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma merely jockeying for second place. That no longer appears to be the case as the Crimson Tide is really challenging the Buckeyes for his signature.
Alabama doesn't typically negatively recruit but...
