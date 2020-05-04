News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide signee Javion Cohen seeks advice from Pro Bowlers

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

A good set of weights are hard to come by these days, but that doesn’t mean Alabama Crimson Tide signee Javion Cohen is slacking off during this time of social distancing.

Daily Nugget: The latest on four-star quarterback Miller Moss

Alabama president says Crimson Tide plans to have football season this year

20 for 20: Who will be the best QB in the SEC?

Since he can’t work with his regular trainer, the four-star offensive tackle from Phenix City, Alabama, has doubled down on cardio for the time being.

“I think it’s good for me, though,” Cohen said of limitations imposed on some of his workouts. “In that outcome, because being able to have stamina and being able to last through long workouts and long-running, that’s basically playing a game for four quarters. You need to be able to last through all that.”

On Wednesday, Cohen took to social media for further help, tweeting that he was trying to get in touch with former Cleveland Brown tackle Joe Thomas and former San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley.


“They took it as a life or death matter every time they took a snap,” Cohen said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}