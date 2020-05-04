Alabama Crimson Tide signee Javion Cohen seeks advice from Pro Bowlers
A good set of weights are hard to come by these days, but that doesn’t mean Alabama Crimson Tide signee Javion Cohen is slacking off during this time of social distancing.
Since he can’t work with his regular trainer, the four-star offensive tackle from Phenix City, Alabama, has doubled down on cardio for the time being.
“I think it’s good for me, though,” Cohen said of limitations imposed on some of his workouts. “In that outcome, because being able to have stamina and being able to last through long workouts and long-running, that’s basically playing a game for four quarters. You need to be able to last through all that.”
On Wednesday, Cohen took to social media for further help, tweeting that he was trying to get in touch with former Cleveland Brown tackle Joe Thomas and former San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley.
Could you all do me a favor and mention @joethomas73 and @jstaley74 for me under this tweet to have them follow me so I can inbox them for some wisdom? Thank you guys, Roll Tide!— Javion Cohen (@cnoivaj) April 30, 2020
“They took it as a life or death matter every time they took a snap,” Cohen said.
