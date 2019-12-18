“I’m very anxious,” he said. “I’m ready to get on the practice field more than anything so I can get ready and work.”

For Robinson, the No. 6 outside linebacker and No. 69 player in the 2020 class, signing with Alabama was the easy part. It’s the roughly six-month wait until he reports to Tuscaloosa, Ala. that has him itching.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Qaundarrius Robinson arrived at his signing Wednesday fully decked in Alabama apparel. It’ll have to do until the four-star linebacker joins the Crimson Tide this summer.

Robinson’s eagerness is expected. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender spent the majority of his senior season on the sideline after an ankle injury limited him to three games this year. It was there that he had to watch Jackson-Olin High School slump to a 2-7 season, a year after he helped lead the Mustangs to a perfect regular season.

“He saw us struggling, and it bothered him,” Jackson-Olin head coach Tim Vakakes said. “Those first couple of weeks after his surgery he kept coming up to practice on his crutches just sitting and watching and wanting to be there and be a part of it. It was really tough on him.”

While Robinson will have somewhat of a lengthy wait until he joins Alabama, he’ll get the chance to return to the football field next month when he participates in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. There, the talented pass-rusher will meet up with several future teammates including quarterback Bryce Young, safety Brian Branch, defensive lineman William Anderson, wide receiver Javon Baker, defensive back Malachi Moore and defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs.

“I know when I get there I’m not going to slack up,” Robinson said. “I’m just going to get some stuff off my chest that’s been building in me since the third game. Just ready to get there and show what I can do.”

Robinson is a part of one of the best classes of pass rushers head coach Nick Saban has assembled at Alabama. The Crimson Tide is also bringing in five-stars in Demouy Kennedy and Chris Braswell as well as four-stars Drew Sanders and Anderson.

“I definitely think that we really like that group of guys,” Saban said. “They're all very talented. They're all good pass rushers. They're all long. So you know losing two guys that we're going to lose this year, losing other guys that we recruited who are no longer in the program created a great need at that position and we're really pleased with the players that we have at that position.

Added Robinson: “All those guys are dogs — all of them. And just to be mentioned among those names, it’s just special.”

Robinson played safety as a sophomore and defensive end during his junior and senior seasons. He is projected to play outside linebacker for Alabama. When asked what his expectations are upon joining the team, he said that he wants to get acclimated with the Crimson Tide’s system “and then just see where it takes me.” According to Vakakes, it won’t be long until you see the athletic defender making tackles for the Crimson Tide.

“Once he really develops, adds weight, adds the skill, he’s going to be one heck of a pass rusher,” Vakakes said. “He can bend. He’s so fast. He’s an athlete. He can drop back because he played safety for us as a sophomore. His tools in his belt are just outstanding. I expect him to play next year. Maybe not start, maybe not be an every-down guy, but special teams — he’s going to be on the field.”