Fast-rising California WR talks about recent Alabama Crimson Tide offer
Xavier Worthy announced his top six schools back in March. It’s safe to say there will be alterations in the near future. A lot has changed since Worthy named Michigan, Utah, Oregon, Fresno State, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news