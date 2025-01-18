Road Warriors: How Alabama navigated two top-10 SEC tests away from home

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There was no fear in the eyes of Mouhamed Dioubate when he subbed into the first half of No. 4 Alabama basketball’s 102-97 win over No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday. The large Kentucky crowd inside Rupp Arena seemed to energize Dioubate, rather than the hosts, as he tallied eight points and eight rebounds in just 15 minutes on the floor. That energy was carried by Dioubate’s Alabama teammates, who all contributed to a key bounce-back win Saturday.

The Tide entered the matchup against Kentucky with a 4-1 record in true road games. Not only did it improve on that mark and bounce back from a lethargic 74-64 loss to Ole Miss on Tuesday, but the Tide seemed to relish playing in one of college basketball’s best environments and defeated a Kentucky side to pick up its third road win against a ranked team.

“I think some of the guys mentality — we got tough kids,” coach Nate Oats said. “You kind of start with Dioubate. He wasn’t fazed by any of this stuff. He’s a tough, New York City kid. Part of me almost thinks some of these guys are going on the road. The place didn’t empty until around 10 seconds to go so it’s not like it emptied super early but I almost think — some guys, like real competitors like going into a little bit more hostile environment and kind of coming out with a big win nobody expected."

Alabama now has two wins against AP top-10 teams in SEC play along with a victory over then-No. 20 North Carolina. The Tide is the only team in the KenPom.com era to register road wins vs. the Tar Heels and the Wildcats.

Tuesday’s Ole Miss blip is sandwiched between Saturday’s win and a victory over then-No. 10 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Alabama beat the Aggies at their own game in a few aspects, including winning the rebounding battle and withstanding a late push in the closing minutes. After the game, guard Labaron Philon was seen waiving to the Texas A&M students as they left the building.