Christian Robinson “excited” to coach against alma mater Saturday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebackers coach Christian Robinson knows all about what it's like to be a part of a top-five clash between Alabama and Georgia. Robinson was a member of a then No. 3 ra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news