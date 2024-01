Alabama safety Caleb Downs was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America team Tuesday.

Downs was the only Alabama freshman to make the team after an outstanding first season in Tuscaloosa. Downs became the first freshman in Alabama history to lead the team in tackles. He also racked up three pass deflections and a pair of interceptions and took over punt return duties, returning a punt 85 yards for a touchdown in Alabama's win over Chattanooga.

Downs also earned All-SEC first-team and SEC Freshman of the Year Honors this season. He also took home the Shaun Alexander Award for the nation's top freshman.

Alabama has lost four defensive backs to the transfer portal in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement. With Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold headed to the NFL Draft, should Downs depart for the portal senior Malachi Moore would be the only remaining starter from last year’s secondary.