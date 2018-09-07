Breaking down the Alabama Crimson Tide football passing game
We've teamed up with Pro Football Focus, which will allow us to bring you exclusive and highly detailed content. Today we break down the Alabama passing game.
Going into week two against Arkansas State, Alabama has a team passing grade of 89.2. Sophomore starter Tua Tagovailoa’s passing grade was 91.2, Jalen Hurts’ grade was 74.3, and Mac Jones had a grade of 54.1. We’re going to break the Alabama passing game down in this feature to give you an inside look at what worked and what did not.
Tua Tagovailoa - Passing Grade of 91.2
We’ll start with Tagovailoa who passed 16 times completing 12 passes for 224-yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage was 75.0% and his yards per attempt were 14.0.
