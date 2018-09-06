Alabama will host several recruits this weekend for the Tide's first home game against Arkansas State. Below is a list of top non-Alabama commitments who are scheduled to make their way to the Capstone this weekend.

The five-star lineman returns to Tuscaloosa for the first time since June. It seems other schools have started gaining traction on the elite lineman. Alabama has long been considered the favorite to land Webb. This is a big visit for him even though it's not an SEC match-up. His mom is expected to join him in Tuscaloosa.