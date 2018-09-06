Key recruits to know heading to T-Town this weekend
Alabama will host several recruits this weekend for the Tide's first home game against Arkansas State. Below is a list of top non-Alabama commitments who are scheduled to make their way to the Capstone this weekend.
The five-star lineman returns to Tuscaloosa for the first time since June. It seems other schools have started gaining traction on the elite lineman. Alabama has long been considered the favorite to land Webb. This is a big visit for him even though it's not an SEC match-up. His mom is expected to join him in Tuscaloosa.
The fact Pickering is making a trip over to Alabama this weekend proves what we have been hearing since his sudden commitment to the Bulldogs in June. There is still a lot of interest in the Crimson Tide. Many felt Pickering was leaning towards Alabama prior to his decision. Alabama remains heavily in the mix for the highly regarded lineman.
