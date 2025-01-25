Pair of Alabama players earn praise amid lineup changes against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Clifford Omoruyi set the tone in more ways than one during No. 4 Alabama’s 80-73 win over LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide center became one of the key contributors as Alabama fought off a Tigers side hungry for an upset.

Omoryui wasn’t heading in the direction of praise during the first 20 minutes Saturday. He had four points and just two rebounds in nine first-half minutes. Defensively, Omoruyi did have a steal but was also part of a woeful Tide effort on the defensive glass. Alabama surrendered 13 LSU offensive rebounds, just two less than the Tigers’ season-high in a game this season. Tigers forward Corey Chest got everything he wanted in the lane with 10 points and 15 rebounds in the opening half.

The performance prompted Oats to sit Omoruyi on the bench to start the second half after he started Saturday’s game. But rather than shut down, falter and contribute negatively to what could have been Alabama’s second conference loss, the Rutgers transfer took it in stride.

“Cliff, I didn’t think he was bringing it,” Oats said after the game. “They had a kid have 15 rebounds. Cliff was not rebounding like he needed to, was not playing as hard as we liked. He ends up going out and playing extremely hard in the second half. He had a great attitude on the bench and ends up winning the Hard Hat after not starting the second half.”

Omoruyi finished the game with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds, including four O-boards, an area Oats has continued to challenge Omoruyi to improve in. He also helped Alabama hold LSU to just 0.84 points per possession in the second half as the Tide ratcheted up the pressure to seal the win.

“I kinda told the guys, ‘That’s how life goes,”’ Oats said. “Sometimes you have adversity and you’ve got to challenge it well. And I’m super proud of the way Cliff handled it.”

Omoruyi wasn’t the only player who responded well to the lineup changes Saturday. Alabama started a different group for the first time during SEC play, swapping Labaron Philon for Chris Youngblood.

Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network before the game that Philon tweaked his ankle and did not practice Friday, but Oats was also hoping the move would provide a spark for the talented freshman. Philon struggled in Alabama’s last game against Vanderbilt, scoring five points on 2 of 10 shooting with three turnovers. He looked improved on both ends Saturday night, finishing with 11 points and three assists in 21 minutes.

“I thought he played pretty well,” Oats said. “I thought his attitude was great. He cheered his teammates on even though he didn’t shoot it particularly well, but he went 6 of 6 from the line and three assists, one turnover. We needed his play. I thought he guarded well.”

Opting to bring Philon off the bench is a method Oats has used before. Sophomore Aden Holloway is averaging 11.4 points per game — he led Alabama with 19 points Saturday — and is having a resurgent sophomore season after transferring from Auburn. Oats also did it in his time at Buffalo with center Nick Perkins. The forward started just once during his final season under Oats but averaged 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The move not only works for strategy, and in Oats’ eyes, it also helps players get ready for the next level. Philon is certainly on track to reach that, as he’s currently seen as a first-round NBA Draft pick by several mock drafts.

“These guys that want to go play in the NBA, they’re gonna have to learn to play off the bench,” Oats said. “Come in, and be a spark. Holloway’s figured it out pretty well. He’s been great for us, and he’s playing as well as anybody in our backcourt right now. But I liked his spark off the bench and I kinda said ‘Baron, let’s try to do that with you.’”

The responses from Omoruyi and Philon helped Alabama avoid what would have been a bitter defeat to a struggling LSU side. It was also a silver lining to guard Mark Sears sitting the second half, which Oats briefly commented on after the game. Philon helped Alabama make up the difference in the scoring department along with Holloway and Youngblood, showcasing the Tide’s depth and ability to have success even without its star player.

Alabama will look to build on its win and get sustained leadership and effort from its stars when it faces Mississippi State on Wednesday. The Tide and Bulldogs face off at 7:30 p.m. CT inside Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.