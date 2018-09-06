Grading the Alabama Crimson Tide Football freshmen class
In case you missed it, Rivals.com has teamed with Pro-Football Focus. This partnership will allow our staff to bring you incredibly detailed stats on your Alabama Crimson Tide. Today, we take a look at how the freshmen graded out during week one against Louisville.
Game 1 vs. Louisville: 23 snaps | Grade of 78.7
Waddle was named the SEC Freshman of the week. Waddle recorded three receptions for 66-yards and also returned four punts for 80-yards. He also returned a punt for a touchdown, that was called back because of a penalty.
