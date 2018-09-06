DeVonta Smith | Getty Images Getty Images

Alabama offense vs. Arkansas State Defense

For Alabama, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa graded out at 92.4 which was the highest rating of any player on Alabama’s offense from week one. Tagovailoa threw for 12 of 16 passing for 224-yards with two touchdowns.

The Alabama offensive line was led by offensive tackle Jonah Williams who graded out at 90.6 with 58 total snaps. There was plenty of times on film where Williams was able to push defenders back to create rushing lanes for Alabama’s backs. Ross Pierschbacher graded out at 73.6 in his first game starting at center. Josh Jacobs led the running backs in terms of grading with an 80.5 off 13 snaps. Jacobs finished with 45-yards off six carries for an average per attempt of 7.5. Jacobs also returned a 77-yard kick for a touchdown. Damien Harris took in the most snaps with 23 followed by Najee Harris at 22. Damien graded out at 59.4 and Najee at 67.5. Sophomore Brian Robinson saw 14 snaps and graded out at 66.3.

Alabama’s receiving corps was led by DeVonta Smith (for receptions for 96-yards) finished with a grade of 79.6 taking 50 snaps. True Freshman Jaylen (three receptions for 66-yards) who saw 23 snaps graded out at 78.7, and Jerry Jeudy (four receptions for 64-yards, two touchdowns) saw 36 snaps and graded out at 77.7.

For Arkansas State’s defense, William Bradley-King at 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end graded out with a defensive team high of 85.9 in-fact his pass rushing grade was 90.9 in last week’s contest against Southeast Missouri State. 6-foot-1, 320 pound Forrest Merrill graded out at 79.5 with one quarterback sack. Arkansas State linebacker Tajhea Chambers saw 42 snaps and recorded a grade of 75.2 and Caleb Bonner who saw 37 snaps recorded a grade of just 47.8. The Red Wolves’ secondary is led by Jerry Jacobs who was graded out 68.6 in 44 snaps. Safeties Justin Clifton and Darren Jackson each saw over 45 snaps and graded out 68.4 and 67.4.

Comparing the starters Alabama Grade Arkansas State Grade Jonah Williams - T 90.6 Dajon Emory - DE 66.1 Lester Cotton - G 75.4 Kevin Thurmon - DT 70.1 Ross Pierschbacher - C 73.6 Jarrod Chandler - DE 66.1 Alex Leatherwood - G 68.6 William Bradley-King - DL 85.9 Jedrick Wills - T 78.7 Tajhea Chambers - LB 75.2 Tua Tagovailoa - QB 92.4 Caleb Bonner - LB 47.8 Damien Harris - RB 59.4 B.J. Edmonds - CB 61.0 DeVonta Smith - WR 79.6 Jerry Jacobs - CB 68.6 Henry Ruggs - WR 59.8 Brandon Byner - CB 62.1 Jerry Jeudy - WR 77.7 Darreon Jackson - S 67.4 Hale Hentges - TE 67.1 Justin Clifton - S 68.4

Alabama's defense vs. Arkansas State's Offense

While a lot of questions surrounded the Alabama defensive secondary, the unit fared very well in the week one opener against a pass-happy Louisville. The defensive grade for safety Deionte Thompson was a 94.2, the highest graded player on the entire defense, corner's Saivion Smith and Trevon Diggs graded out 72.6 and 71.6 respectively. Diggs was targeted five times on the night and allowed just two receptions for five yards. Smith was targeted three times and gave up just one reception for six yards. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams who graded out at 90.0 recorded four tackles and four defensive stops that constituted for loss yardage, he also had two quarterback hurries. 6-foot-7, 316 pound Raekwon Davis hurried the quarterback four times and finished with two tackles, the duo caused issues for Louisville all game long. For Arkansas State, quarterback Justice Hansen at 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds threw the football a total 37 times and completed 26 passes for 423-yards with six touchdowns and one inception. The Red Wolves spread the football out a ton and 11 different receivers caught a pass last weekend, Kirk Merritt (5-11, 205) and Omar Bayless (6-3, 207) were each targeted a total of six times, Merritt finished with five receptions for 55-yards and Bayless finished with two receptions for 67-yards and a touchdown.

Comparing the starters Alabama Grade Arkansas State Grade Raekwon Davis - DE 72.6 Lanard Bonner - T 77.9 Quinnen Williams - DT 90.0 Andrew Harris - G 56.3 Isaiah Buggs - DE 67.3 Jacob Still - C 55.7 Christian Miller - OLB 61.4 Marvis Brown - G 53.1 Anfernee Jennings - OLB 67.8 Nour E. Seidnaly - T 60.6 Mack Wilson - ILB 61.1 Justin Hansen - QB 91.6 Dylan Moses - ILB 52.0 Armond Weh-Weh - RB 61.9 Saivion Smith - CB 72.6 Omar Bayless - WR 58.9 Trevon Diggs - CB 71.6 Kirk Merritt - WR 61.1 Xavier McKinney - S 60.4 Justin McInnis - WR 70.1 Deionte Thompson - S 94.2 Kendrick Edwards - WR 56.1

Alabama's Special Teams vs. Arkansas State's Special Teams

Austin Jones was 1 of 2 for field goals against Louisville. True freshman punter Skyler DeLong punted three times for an average of 36.3. Alabama’s punt return and kick return were incredible with Waddle returning four punts for 80-yards and Josh Jacobs returned one kick 77-yards for a touchdown. For Arkansas State, De’Vion Warren returned four kicks for 102-yards with a longest of 34-yards. Blake Johnson punted four times for 122-yards which is an average of 30.5. Connor Limpert was two for two on field goals.