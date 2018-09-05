TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Wednesday to escape the rain as players took part in their third practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Outside linebacker Jarez Parks was absent from practice for a third straight day. His status is unknown, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban said his team has no major injuries to report.

— Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs were both going through drills after appearing limited Tuesday. Buggs was working with the first-team unit in Alabama’s “dime rabbits” package. Williams still has a brace on his leg.

— Alabama’s running backs varied in order during individual drills, but all six of the Crimson Tide’s scholarship backs looked to be moving well.

— Clark (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was wearing a No. 34 scout-team jersey representing Arkansas State freshman Marcel Murray (5-foot-11, 197 pounds).

