Alabama forward Derrion Reid ruled out against LSU

Alabama basketball will be without forward Derrion Reid for its matchup against LSU on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Reid is expected to miss a fourth straight game for the Crimson Tide.

Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters that Reid was "still not full-go" in practice this week and that the team does not want to rush him back before he's 100% healthy. While Reid has missed the past three games, Oats said the freshman has been “doing more and more” in practice.

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range.

Alabama (16-3, 5-1) will host LSU (12-6, 1-4) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.