BamaInsider continues to unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we break into the top 10 by examining players 10-6.



10. Trey Sanders, RB

2019 highlights: Did not play after suffering a season-ending foot injury in fall camp. Why he’s here: Due to the depth at his position, Sanders’ season-ending injury last fall wasn’t as drastic to Alabama as the loss of Dylan Moses or Joshua McMillon. Still, the Crimson Tide would have benefited from having an extra five-star weapon on offense. Sanders was the crown jewel of Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class, coming to Tuscaloosa, Ala. as the No. 1 rated running back and No. 3 overall player in the nation. The 6-foot, 214-pounder has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and should be a perfect complement to Alabama’s bigger backs in Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. Alabama could even use Sanders in a two-back set out of the pistol formation, similar to how it used Josh Jacobs in 2017. Either way, the redshirt freshman will likely see plenty of the field in some form or another. Last year, Harris carried the ball 209 times, more than any Alabama player since Derrick Henry’s Heisman season in 2015. While Harris will still serve as the Tide’s No. 1 option out of the backfield, don’t be surprised if Sanders cuts into his workload.

9. Christian Barmore, DL

2019 highlights: Named to the Freshman All-SEC team by the league’s coaches after recording 26 tackles, including six for loss and two sacks with five quarterback pressures and two pass breakups over 12 games. Recorded his first career start against Western Carolina. Why he’s here: Alabama’s pass rush strives on providing pressure inside. When that doesn’t happen, sack totals tend to dry up for the Tide. After ranking in the top 20 in sacks per game the previous four seasons, Alabama dropped to No. 44 last year, getting to the quarterback 2.46 times per game — its lowest average since finishing 60th in 2014 averaging 2.21 sacks per game. Interestingly enough, those down years mark the last two times the Tide’s sack leader hasn’t come from the defensive line. Fortunately for Alabama, it should be able to regenerate that inside push this season as Barmore is primed for a breakout year. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder had the highest pass-rush win rate among defensive tackles last year at 20.8 percent, beating out South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (18.8 percent), who was drafted No. 14 overall in this year’s NFL draft. Barmore appeared to be hitting his stride late last season and should be in line for a starting spot during his redshirt sophomore season. If so, don’t be surprised if he’s on top of the Tide’s sack chart by the end of the year.

8. Landon Dickerson, OL

2019 highlights: Earned honorable mention All-America accolades at guard by Pro Football Focus and was named an All-SEC second-team honoree at center by the league’s coaches. Started all 13 games including four at right guard and nine at center. Was one of Alabama’s most complete blockers, earning an 80.8 pass-blocking grade and a 79.3 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Why he’s here: Dickerson’s gritty playing style has a way of getting under opponents’ skin. That same nastiness has a way of rallying his teammates on the line. “I feel like it helps me and it helps everybody else,” former Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said last season. “We kind of like set an example and we see other people do it too.” Dickerson is a mauler. His tendency to drive opponents to the ground deep into plays should wear down defenders and create opportunities for Alabama’s skill players to shine. However, his biggest role could come in the locker room as he could serve as the leader of this year’s offensive line. Alabama’s last four starting centers — Barrett Jones, Ryan Kelly, Bradley Boseman and Ross Pierschbacher— have all gone on to become team captains. Dickerson’s hardworking approach could see him do the same this year.

7. Alex Leatherwood, OL

2019 highlights: Earned first-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association after starting all 13 games at left tackle. Earned an 82.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, not allowing a sack over 440 pass-blocking snaps. Why he’s here: After spending his sophomore season at right guard in 2018, Leatherwood made the switch back to left tackle look effortless last year. In fact, there was even some chatter about the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder leaving early for the NFL this offseason. Fortunately for Alabama, Leatherwood elected to stick around for his senior year where he will serve as the anchor to what should be one of the top units in the nation. Leatherwood is the Tide’s top returning pass-blocker and hasn’t allowed a sack in more than 850 pass-blocking snaps dating back to his sophomore season. That should come in handy this year as he will be charged with protecting the blindspots of Mac Jones and Bryce Young.

6. Patrick Surtain II, DB

2019 high school highlights: Earned honorable mention All-America honors at corner by Pro Football Focus after recording 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. Why he’s here: Surtain is the most influential piece to Alabama’s puzzle on defense. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defensive back has lined up primarily at outside cornerback during his college career but also has experience at the Star position. Surtain is the lone returner of last season’s typical first-team secondary. His 25 career starts over two seasons are more than four times as many as the rest of the returning defensive backs on Alabama’s roster. "It’ll be surreal because it feels like I was just a freshman yesterday,” Surtain said in December. “I got to take that role as an advantage and keep on being a leader out there.” Surtain’s versatility could see him line up at any position across the secondary. However, given his expertise in the defense, it might make the most sense to play him at Star — arguably the most complex position in Alabama’s defense. Wherever the Tide chooses to deploy the junior, he should serve as a key figure in securing a young secondary early in the season.

