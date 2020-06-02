Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 35-31.

35. Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB

2019 highlights: Played in eight games, recording two tackles and two pass breakups. Why he’s here: Armour-Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 before ever stepping onto the field for the Crimson Tide. Fully recovered from the setback, he served as a backup at the Star position last year. Alabama is losing four starters in its secondary, including cornerback Trevon Diggs and Shyheim Carter, who played at Star. Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, has the ability to play at both of those spots this season. While Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe will likely lock down starting spots, Armour-Davis will be in contention for the Crimson Tide’s third opening at cornerback. He’ll likely compete with JUCO transfer Ronald Williams Jr., redshirt freshman Brandon Turnage and true freshman Brian Branch for the role.

34. Miller Forristall, TE

2019 highlights: Recorded 15 receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns over nine games. Missed four games with a voice box injury before returning to record three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Why he’s here: Forristall has been plagued with injuries during his time at Alabama. Before suffering his voice box injury last year, he missed the majority of the 2017 season with a torn ACL. Now fully healthy, he’s looking to finally make his mark with the Crimson Tide during his redshirt senior season. Forristall is Alabama’s most complete tight end and should retain his starting spot. Nick Saban once compared the 6-foot-5, 242-pound tight end to former Crimson Tide great O.J. Howard. While Forristall hasn’t come close to Howard’s production, he could indeed develop into an offensive threat for Alabama. He appeared to build a good repertoire with Mac Jones late last season and could be poised for a breakout year.

33. William Anderson Jr., OLB

2019 high school highlights: Was named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Super 11 after recording 22 sacks. Rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals, ranking as the No. 22 player overall and No. 1 weakside defensive end. Why he’s here: Anderson is the second-highest true freshman on this list — spoiler alert: Bryce Young is the highest. Depending on how things play out, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher might actually provide more impact to Alabama than his freshman teammate at quarterback. There’s a lot to like about Anderson. The five-star prospect is known for his ability to get to the quarterback and should immediately factor into a unit that lost its top two pass rushers in Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis. Anderson would have benefited from a spring camp but should still work his way into a role on Alabama’s defense. Look for the Crimson Tide to break him in on third-down packages where he can focus exclusively on doing what he does best: tormenting opposing passers.

32. Shane Lee, ILB

2019 highlights: Named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American team after leading all SEC freshmen with 86 tackles. Tied for second among SEC freshmen with 4.5 sacks and third with 6.5 tackles for a loss. Also tallied an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries. Why he’s here: Lee was thrown into the fire during his true freshman season last year as he was asked to fill in for Butkus Award finalist Dylan Moses a week before the season opener against Duke. While the former four-star recruit had his fair share of struggles, not many first-year players would have performed as well as he did under those circumstances. Despite his solid first season, Lee will likely lose his starting role as Moses elected to return to the Tide. Nevertheless, the 6-foot, 246-pounder should provide depth to the unit while developing himself for the future. “Overall, he's just getting mature,” former Alabama safety Jared Mayden said of Lee last season. “I think now you can see him not being so kind of confused or sporadic. He's come into his own.”

31. Jahleel Billingsley, TE

2019 highlights: Played in nine games as a true freshman, recording two receptions for 16 yards. Why he’s here: Miller Forristall and Major Tennison return as starters at tight end while Alabama also brought in graduate transfer Carl Tucker from North Carolina. So why is Billingsley higher on this list than all three of them? While the Crimson Tide has depth at tight end, Billingsley is far and away the best pass-catcher of the bunch. The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder still has to improve on his blocking ability, but he could be utilized in the slot as a mismatch problem for opposing defenses. Alabama has just two wide receivers listed at 6-foot-3 or taller. If offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian can find a way to bring Billingsley into the Tide’s attack, it would provide an extra element from last year’s offense.