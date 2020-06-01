Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we start the series by examining players 40-36. Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

40. Tyrell Shavers, WR

2019 highlights: Recorded his first career reception for 20 yards and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. Why he’s here: Alabama fans have been waiting for Shavers to break out for some time now. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound redshirt junior has an elite blend of size and speed but has not been able to find his way into the rotation due to the Tide’s immense depth at the position. That could change this year as Alabama loses two first-round draft picks in Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are locks to start, but the third receiver spot is up for grabs. Shavers faces a tough task in securing that role as he’ll have to beat out sophomore John Metchie III and redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden. Either way, the towering Texan should see an increase in targets this season.

39. Drew Sanders, OLB

High school highlights: Recorded 46 tackles, 21 for loss, with nine sacks, 25 quarterback hits and a defensive touchdown. Threw for five touchdowns while rushing for 326 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Also hauled in 34 receptions for 717 yards and 12 touchdowns. Why he’s here: Sanders is one of the most highly-anticipated newcomers on the roster. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder would have been a prized prospect at tight end but instead will join Alabama as part of perhaps the best class of pass rushers Nick Saban has ever assembled. Alabama lost its top two pass rushers from last year in Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis. That leaves both of the Tide’s starting spots at outside linebacker there for the taking. Sanders was an early enrollee and would have had a better chance at securing a notable role on the defense had he been able to take part in spring camp. Nevertheless, Alabama’s need to revamp its pass rush should create plenty of opportunities.

38. Tommy Brown, OL

2019 highlights: Played in eight games, primarily serving as the backup right tackle. Earned an 84.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, receiving a 62.2 pass-blocking mark and an 82.5 run-blocking mark. Allowed no sacks and just one pressure over 20 pass-blocking snaps. Why he’s here: Listed at 6-foot-7, 317 pounds, Brown is too big to ignore. Entering his redshirt sophomore season, the massive offensive lineman would likely be in line for a starting spot in most programs. Brown backed up departing starter Jedrick Wills Jr. last season. However, sophomore Evan Neal is projected to make the switch from left guard to right tackle to fill the void. Brown could still be in contention for a starting spot if Neal struggles in his switch back to tackle. If that isn’t the case, Brown will likely serve in the same role as last season before breaking onto the scene next year.

37. Byron Young, DL

2019 highlights: Played in all 13 games, earning five starts. Recorded 23 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. Also tallied a quarterback hurry and broke up a pass. Why he’s here: Young was somewhat the forgotten defensive lineman last year. While there was plenty of talk about the emergence of redshirt freshman Christian Barmore, it was Young who eventually earned the starting spot at defensive end after LaBryan Ray suffered a season-ending foot injury. Young might not bring the same freakish athleticism as Barmore, but he is a solid option moving forward. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was thrown into the fire as a true freshman last season and should be improved in his second year in the program. While we project Barmore, Ray and D.J. Dale to be Alabama’s three most used defensive lineman this year, Young should still be an integral part of the rotation up front.

36. Darrian Dalcourt, OL

2019 highlights: Played in seven games as a true freshman. Earned a 65.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 56.9 pass-blocking mark and a 64.0 run-blocking mark. Why he’s here: Dalcourt could rise up this list significantly if he’s able to step into the starting lineup. That could be the case if Alabama elects to shuffle its line around by moving Landon Dickerson to guard and Evan Neal to right tackle. Dalcourt played in just 74 snaps last season but opened up holes for a couple of big runs, including Jerome Ford’s 37-yard score during the season opener against Duke. It will be interesting to see how Alabama’s offensive line shapes up with the absence of spring camp. In the past, the Tide has preferred a veteran at the center position. However, if Saban believes having Dalcourt there creates the strongest starting five, he won’t hesitate to go with the sophomore.