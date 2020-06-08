BamaInsider continues to unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we break into the top 15 by examining players 15-11. Alabama top 40: 40-36 | 35-31 | 30-26 | 25-21 | 20-16



15. LaBryan Ray, DE

2019 highlights: Started three games, recording nine tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and one sack with a forced fumble. Why he’s here: A foot injury limited Ray to just three starts in what was supposed to be a breakout year last season. Now the redshirt junior will replace Raekwon Davis as the leader of a young but talented defensive line. Ray was the top-rated player in the state of Alabama for the 2017 class and has had to wait his turn behind several future NFL players at Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive end excels at setting the edge and was off to a good start last season before his injury. Ray’s best performance to date came in the 2018 Iron Bowl when he recorded a career-high nine tackles, including a sack while filling in for injured starter Isaiah Buggs. If he’s able to return to that level following his injury, he will be one of Alabama’s top defensive weapons this season.

14. Deonte Brown, OL

2019 highlights: Played in nine games, including eight starts at right guard. Earned an 80.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest such mark of any returning starter on the offensive line. Why he’s here: Brown was one of Alabama’s most dominant run blockers and immediately reignited the Crimson Tide’s ground game upon returning from a four-game suspension to start the season. Just ask Najee Harris. During the nine games Brown played at right guard, Harris averaged 106.44 yards and 1.3 touchdowns on the ground. That’s substantially more than the 66.5 yards and .25 touchdowns the starting running back averaged on the ground during the offensive lineman’s suspension. It wasn’t just Harris either. Alabama averaged 6.2 yards per carry on runs between the right guard and right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown should continue to provide that production this year as he’ll be opening holes for another talented backfield which includes Harris as well as the emergence of fellow five-star back Trey Sanders.

13. Jordan Battle, DB

2019 highlights: Played in all 13 games, including four starts as a true freshman. Recorded 30 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack. Also added an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Why he’s here: With Alabama losing four of its five starting defensive backs, there are plenty of possibilities for how its secondary will shake out. Nearly all of them involve Battle at one of the two starting safety positions. Battle burst onto the scene last year, recording an interception during the season opener against Duke. The former Rivals100 prospect eventually worked his way into the dime unit, filling in at safety when Xavier McKinney moved down to the box to play Money. “He’s getting into the plays, learning the plays very well, communicating out there,” starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II said last season. “It seems like he’s a vet out there already. He’s a pro playing at the safety position. He’s doing very well.” Despite being a sophomore, Battle might find himself in somewhat of a veteran role this season as he returns as one of the most experienced members of the secondary.

12. Evan Neal, OL

2019 highlights: Named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshmen All-American team after starting all 13 games at left guard. Recorded a 73.5 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, allowing just one sack on 423 pass-blocking snaps. Why he’s here: You probably missed it, and you won’t find it in a box score, but Neal put his freakish athleticism on display last season against Tennessee. During an interception by Volunteers defensive back Nigel Warrior, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman motored down the field in pursuit, dashing from the 5-yard line to the 40-yard line while passing up several lighter players in the process. Ultimately, it was Henry Ruggs III’s 4.2 speed that stopped the play from turning into a pick-six. However, while Neal would have never caught Warrior, his efforts didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates. “That’s something that coaches want to see,” said former Alabama cornerback, Trevon Diggs, "linemen going downfield and making plays.” Alabama won’t need Neal for many long runs this season, but his athleticism will come in handy as he’s projected to switch from left guard to right tackle. The former five-star recruit came to Alabama as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2019 class and should have little trouble making the move back to his natural position.

11. Christian Harris, ILB

2019 high school highlights: Played in all 13 games, including 12 starts. Earned Freshman All-American honors from USA Today after leading all SEC freshmen with 7.5 tackles for a loss. Finished fourth on the team with 63 tackles while also forcing a fumble and recovering another fumble for a 37-yard gain. Why he’s here: Harris served as a defensive back and wide receiver in high school. Within months after joining Alabama, he lined up as the Crimson Tide’s starter at the Will linebacker position during last year’s season opener against Duke. While Harris’ switch to linebacker was expected, few figured the former four-star recruit would be thrown into the fire as early as he was following Joshua McMillon’s season-ending knee injury in fall camp. Harris experienced a few first-year miscues, but for the most part, offered plenty of reason for optimism moving forward. “He's progressed a lot,” former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings said last season. “Coming in as a freshman and having to play and take on responsibility, it's something you can't even dream about. It's hard.” The return of Dylan Moses should aid greatly in Harris’ maturation process this season as the former Butkus Award winner will be able to serve as a safety net for his fellow Baton Rouge, La. native. That should allow Harris to play more at ease which could in turn result in a breakout sophomore season.

