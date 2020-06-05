Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 20-16.



20. Christopher Allen, OLB

2019 highlights: Played in all 13 games, recording 11 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss with half a sack. Filled in for Terrell Lewis at Sam linebacker during the Citrus Bowl. Why he’s here: Despite not having a start to his name, Allen returns as Alabama’s most experienced option at outside linebacker. The redshirt junior was previously viewed as one of the Tide’s most talented pass rushers before tearing his ACL in 2018. After playing behind Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis last year, he should have a good opportunity to land a starting spot this season. Allen, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds is a well-rounded outside linebacker who should be able to aide the Tide’s pass rush as well as set the edge on running plays. He’ll also provide plenty of knowledge to a unit that is bringing in four talented freshmen. Allen’s longtime coach, Aaron Sutton, told BamaInsider in December that the outside linebacker has really developed his knowledge of the game in recent years. “He’s pretty much obsessed,” Sutton said. “Everything that he regurgitates back is strictly football. He was a great mind in high school, but it was still some non-football talk he communicated back. Now he understands leverage and how to use it on the field and how to communicate it back when we are breaking down film.”

19. Josh Jobe, DB

2019 highlights: Played in 12 games, making two starts. Recorded 28 tackles to go with an interception, a forced fumble and three pass deflections. Why he’s here: Outside of Patrick Surtain II, Jobe might be the safest lock to earn a starting spot in the secondary this season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder started both the season opener and Citrus Bowl at cornerback but also has the ability to move inside to Star if needed. Jobe had an up-and-down sophomore season and seemed to let mistakes get to his head at times. However, at his best, he’s the hardest hitter in the secondary. Just ask the Crimson Tide receivers who have to deal with him in practice. “I’m pretty sure all of us have taken at least one (hit),” said former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III. “Jobe is a pretty good tackler. When he comes, you know he’s going for the football.”

18. D.J. Dale, DL

2019 highlights: Started 10 games as a true freshman, recording 17 tackles, including three for a loss with a sack. Why he’s here: After trimming down 20 pounds last offseason, Dale earned the starting spot at nose guard. From there, he provided an instant impact, earning SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week following the season opener against Duke. After putting together a solid freshman year, Dale suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the final three games of the season. He should be fully recovered by the start of the season where he is projected to retain his role as the starter in the middle of Alabama’s defensive line. Many feel Dale will eventually become the latest Birmingham-area defensive tackle to have success with the Crimson Tide, joining Quinnen Williams, Daron Payne and Marcel Dareus who all went on to become first-round picks in the NFL draft.

17. John Metchie III, WR

2019 highlights: Played in all 13 games as a true freshman, recording four receptions for 23 yards. Earned MVP honors during last year’s A-Day game, pulling in five receptions for 133 yards. Why he’s here: After waiting behind a loaded receiving corps during his first season at Alabama, Metchie should see more action this year. While Alabama still returns two of the top receivers in the nation in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, there will be an opening at the third receiver spot. While Metchie, 6-foot, 195 pounds, isn’t as speedy as Waddle or Smith, he is said to have the best hands of Alabama’s receivers. The former four-star recruit has already shown he has big-play ability — albeit in a scrimmage — and should be able to flash that on a bigger stage this year. Metchie will compete with redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden for the third starting receiver role. Even if he doesn’t land the job, Alabama has shown it isn’t shy about spreading the ball around to its receivers.

16. Bryce Young, QB

2019 high school highlights: Rated as the nation’s top quarterback and No. 2 player overall in this year’s class by Rivals. Completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding 357 yards and 10 more scores on the ground. Earned Trinity League Most Valuable Player after leading California’s Mater Dei High School to the state championship game. Picked up Offensive MVP honors and was named the All-American Bowl Player of the Year. Also earned Gatorade Football Player of the Year in California. Why he’s here: Young is the highest-rated freshman on this list and the most-anticipated newcomer to arrive at Alabama since Tua Tagovailoa. If Young were to enter the season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, his playmaking ability would make him a candidate for our No. 1 spot. However, the dual-threat quarterback will likely begin his college career behind returning starter Mac Jones. Even if Jones maintains his role as the starter throughout the season, Young will still likely play an impactful role in Alabama’s offense. Look for the dynamic playmaker to get plenty of reps this year. Given his elite running ability, Alabama could even work in some packages to throw opposing defenses off balance during games. “I just absolutely love the guy, his character,” head coach Nick Saban said of Young in December. “He’s got a great family. He’s got all the right stuff and I think that’s really important in the quarterback position. You’ve heard me say this many times before, if you play quarterback, it’s hard to play the position if the people around you don’t play well, so having great leadership qualities can contribute to that. I think Bryce certainly possesses those qualities.”

