Alabama WR commit recaps gameday visit, talks commitment status
Four members of Alabama’s 2025 class were on hand Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s 42-16 win over South Florida. The group included, Micah DeBose, London Smmons, Akylin Dear and wide receiver commit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news