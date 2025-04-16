Tide Pod: Recapping A-Day and looking ahead at the spring transfer portal

Henry Sklar and Tony Tsoukalas break down Alabama's A-Day practice and take a look at the positions the Crimson Tide could target during the spring transfer window.
Henry Sklar and Tony Tsoukalas break down Alabama's A-Day practice and take a look at the positions the Crimson Tide could target during the spring transfer window.
Alabama's starters appear set at the tackle positions, but what about the depth pieces?
Here's a look at where Alabama stands on defense ahead of the spring transfer window.
Keelon Russell has shown flashes, now he'll need to display consistency at Alabama.
Labaron Philon appears to be moving on from Alabama basketball.
Kalen DeBoer wrapped up spring camp with a final press conference.
