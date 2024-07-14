Alabama put the cherry on top of a supremely talented offensive line haul in 2025. On Sunday the Crimson Tide received a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood.

Haywood is ranked as the No. 21 player and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the Class of 2025 and chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma and Florida State. He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on May 31-June 2. That trip not only put Alabama back into the mix for the blue-chip prospect but vaulted the Tide to the top.

“It was a great experience,” Haywood told Tide Illustrated following the trip. “It was better than I expected. As somebody growing up and being an Alabama fan… going out to see the facilities, meet the coaches and meet the players, the genuine love… it’s way different. So it was a great experience.”

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s culture and relationship with the players also helped differentiate the Tide from Haywood’s other top contenders. Following Nick Saban’s retirement, Alabama initially dropped lower on his list. But the new staff, including offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, showed him that the Crimson Tide is going nowhere. Haywood has a long relationship with Kapilovic, who recruited him when he was on staff at Baylor.

Haywood is the fifth Alabama offensive lineman to chose Alabama . Among the Crimson Tide’s red-hot summer on the trail, the offensive line has suddenly become Alabama’s most stacked position along with linebacker. Haywood joins a class that includes four-star prospects Jackson Lloyd, Mal Waldrep, Michael Carroll and Micah DeBose, all of whom committed following exceptional official visits. Haywood was also heavily recruited by fellow Texas product Keelon Russell, who now has a complete and stacked offensive line unit ready to protect him in the pocket when he eventually takes the mantle in Tuscaloosa.

“Man this is exciting for real,” Russell told Rivals. “I can't wait for them boys to be blocking for me.”