TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has nearly finished spring camp and has only one more practice remaining until the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend.

After completing 13 practices so far, the Crimson Tide are closing in on the finish line for the spring, and are prepared to display their work on a national stage. Following Tuesday’s practice, a few A-Day veterans gave some advice to some of the players making their debuts on Saturday.

“For me, I missed my A-Day freshman year,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “So for [the transfers], soak up all the time you have on your first A-Day because it’s a special moment…It’s a great opportunity to be in front of your fans and display all the hard work you’ve been doing in the offseason. For them, I want them to soak up all the information to go out there, have fun, and be free.”

Milroe was one of the few members of the team to miss his freshman season’s A-Day game due to the pandemic, but it made his sophomore debut that much more special during the next season.

“I remember my first one was sophomore year,” Milroe said. “It was great because that was the first opportunity to be in Bryant-Denny Stadium with the fans there before we had our first game of that transitional year.”

One of the longest tenured players on the roster, graduate safety Malachi Moore, will be competing in his final A-Day game this weekend, and has been able to shed some light on the event to his younger teammates so far this spring.

This year marks Moore’s fourth A-Day game, so the veteran safety is well versed in the performance.

“I told them it’s going to be packed,” Moore said. “A lot of people didn’t expect it to be packed, like the transfers or the new enrollees, but I told them it’s going to be about roughly 90,000 people there, so it’s going to be a very fun atmosphere.”

Making his third A-Day start this weekend is junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Booker was a prominent leader of the offense last season, and continues to be a force at the left guard position. Similar to his fellow veteran teammates, the All-SEC lineman had some nerves for his first A-Day game.

“My first A-Day, I remember my first three plays,” Booker said. “My heart was beating out of my chest. I was like, ‘I’m really playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium right now.’”

As for advice to those making their debuts, Booker preached the idea to remain calm and just play football.

“Just take it one play at a time,” Booker said. “So, just telling them to find their rhythm, take a deep breath and take it one play at a time. Don’t make the moment bigger than what it is. It’s A-Day so just go out there and perform and show the coaches and the nation what you have.”

The Crimson Tide will have one final day of spring practice on Thursday afternoon before displaying everything to the country on April 13 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the highly anticipated A-Day game.