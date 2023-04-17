Alabama tight end Elijah Brown entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Brown didn't see the field as a true freshman and redshirted at the end of the 2022 season. The former four-star prospect becomes the 16th Alabama player to enter the NCAA Transfer portal this year. He also becomes the first player to put his name in the portal since it reopened.

Brown's departure leaves Alabama with six scholarship tight ends, including Maryland transfer C.J. Dippre, who joined the team in December. Following Alabama's second spring scrimmage over the weekend, Nick Saban addressed Dippre as well as the rest of the Tide's tight end unit.

“CJ (Dippre)’s done a really good job,” Saban said. “He was having a little ankle sprain or foot sprain or something for a while and missed a little bit, but I think he’s gonna be a good player for us. He’s a good competitor. He can do all three things you want him to do at tight end, whether it’s playing the C area, be an H-back type of blocker or split out and be a good receiver. We’re excited about him and the contribution he can make.

“And that whole tight end group this spring has really – Danny Lewis has really made a lot of progress. Amari (Niblack) has made a lot of progress. That whole group has really made a lot of improvement. Robbie Ouzts is not out there because of injury, but I’ve really been encouraged by how that group has improved and progressed.”

Brown is one of 16 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of last season. The Crimson Tide brought in two players through the portal, adding Dippre and Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The current transfer window opened on April 15 and will close on April 30.

Committed Alabama transfer portal entrants

Aaron Anderson | Fr. | WR (LSU)

Tanner Bowles | R-Jr. | OL (Kentucky)

Tommy Brockermeyer | R-So. (TCU)

Javion Cohen | Jr. | OL (Miami)

JoJo Earle | So. | WR (TCU)

Damieon George Jr. | Jr. | OL (Florida)

Traeshon Holden | Jr. | WR (Oregon)

Braylen Ingraham | R-Jr. | DL (Syracuse)

Khyree Jackson | Sr. | DB (Oregon)

Demouy Kennedy | Jr. | LB (Colorado)

Amari Kight | R-Jr. | OL (Central Florida)

Christian Leary | So. | WR (Central Florida)

Jack Martin | Sr. | P | (Houston)

Trey Sanders | R-Jr. | RB (TCU)

Uncommitted Alabama transfer portal entrants

Elijah Brown | R-Fr. | TE

Tyler Harrell | R-Sr.| WR