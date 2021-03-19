Today we conclude with the secondary where Alabama will look to replace starter Patrick Surtain II at cornerback.

Alabama is set to open its fall camp today. As the Crimson Tide prepares to take the field for the first time this spring, let’s wrap up our spring storyline series with one final position group.

After retooling its secondary last offseason, Alabama will need to replace just one of its starters this year. Still, the lone departure is significant.

SEC Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II is headed to the NFL after leading the Tide in pass breakups the past two seasons. The five-star defender was the top-rated corner in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus which gave him an 89.9 grade. Surtain held opposing receivers to 25 or fewer yards in 10 of 13 games last season while allowing just 21 completions on 48 balls thrown his way. That type of production leaves some sizable shoes to fill heading into this season.

While the Tide will turn to Josh Jobe to step up as its lockdown corner, there’s a bit of uncertainty over who will fill Surtain’s role across the field.

