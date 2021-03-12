Alabama spring storylines: Quarterback
Alabama is just a week away from beginning its spring camp. To help us pass the time, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the Crimson Tide’s position groups, examining the key storylines and players to watch this spring.
Today we begin with the quarterback position where Bryce Young will look to follow up on Mac Jones’ record-breaking season.
Key storyline: Will Bryce Young be Alabama’s next great quarterback?
At this point last year, there was some chatter about the possibility of Bryce Young beating out Mac Jones for the starting spot behind center. A canceled spring camp due to COVID-19 snuffed out any chance of that scenario. An SEC-only schedule paired with a historical season from Jones then left Young spending the majority of his first season watching on the sideline.
In total, the five-star freshman took part in 114 snaps over nine games, completing 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. Barring a few memorable throws, Young wasn’t given much of an opportunity to display the playmaking ability that saw him named as the top quarterback in last year’s class.
