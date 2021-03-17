Alabama is a few days away from beginning its spring camp. To help us pass the time, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the Crimson Tide’s position groups, examining the key storylines and players to watch this spring.

Mac Jones isn’t the only signal-caller leaving Tuscaloosa, Ala. this offseason. While the Tide is certain to miss its record-breaking quarterback, it might have more to worry about in replacing its leader on the other side of the ball.

Despite experiencing an up-and-down season, Dylan Moses served as the backbone of Alabama’s defense last year. The Mike linebacker not only led the team with 80 tackles but was also responsible for guiding the Tide on the field, barking out pre-snap calls and signals to his teammates. While Alabama’s roster still features seven four- and five-star inside linebackers, it will take a lot more than talent to replace the void left behind by Moses.

Christian Harris is undoubtedly Alabama’s biggest returning star at the position. After starting the past two seasons at Will linebacker, the athletic defender is already being mentioned as a possible first-round pick in next year’s draft. Harris finished right behind Moses with 79 tackles while also ranking fourth on the team with seven stops for a loss and 4.5 sacks. The former high school defensive back also tallied an interception and two pass breakups.

However, as good as Harris was the past two seasons, it’s not a certainty that he fills Alabama’s need for a new defensive signal-caller. Unlike Moses, who always appeared destined to make the switch to Mike linebacker, Harris’ future at the heart of the Tide’s defense isn’t as clear. Should the rising junior stick at Will linebacker, it leaves Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee as the two primary options to step up as the quarterback of Alabama’s defense.

