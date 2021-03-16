Today we continue with the defensive line where Alabama should have plenty of experienced options to choose from.

Alabama is a few days away from beginning its spring camp. To help us pass the time, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the Crimson Tide’s position groups, examining the key storylines and players to watch this spring.

Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach should be licking his chops this spring. Outside of the running back position, Alabama’s greatest area of depth is on the defensive line.

The Tide loses its sacks leader from last season in Christian Barmore but still finds itself two deep in experienced talent at all three positions across the line.

D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Phidarian Mathis, LaBryan Ray and Byron Young all return after starting at least one game last season. Meanwhile, Tim Smith is coming off an impressive freshman year in which he was able to earn some first-team snaps. Alabama’s task will now be to turn that experience into production to make up for the loss of Barmore.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more on Alabama's defensive line unit.