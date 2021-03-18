Today we continue with the outside linebackers where Will Anderson will look to continue off his breakout freshman year.

Alabama is a couple of days away from beginning its spring camp. To help us pass the time, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the Crimson Tide’s position groups, examining the key storylines and players to watch this spring.

Alabama might think about sending a thank you note to Dwight Johnson. The former NFL defensive end, who trained William Anderson Jr. last offseason, noticed a few hitches in the freshman defender’s get-off during his first few games at Alabama. When Anderson returned home to McDonough, Ga., during the Tide’s open week in November, his trainer was quick to point out the necessary tweaks while adding in a few more finishing moves to his repertoire.

The alterations paid extreme dividends over the following weeks as Anderson exploded in the second half of the season. After failing to record a sack over his first seven college games, the pass rusher piled up seven over the remainder of the season, the most by any freshmen in the nation. Starting all 13 games at the Jack linebacker position, Anderson recorded 52 tackles including 10.5 stops for a loss. He also led the Tide with eight quarterback hurries and forced a fumble en route to earning the Shaun Alexander-FWAA National Freshman Player of the Year Award.

Following his breakout year, Anderson is poised to once again take the SEC by storm as he enters the season as perhaps the conference’s most feared pass-rusher.

