Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell was sentenced to three years of probation with a fine of $1,560 and 100 community service hours after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Florida, according to court records. Mitchell was arrested on a felony marijuana possession with the intent to sell and/or deliver charge on March 15.

Mitchell, 19, of Alabaster, Alabama, was arrested along with Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, during a traffic stop in Holmes County, Florida. Mitchell evaded officers at first, driving 141 miles per hour before eventually being stopped and detained. According to a police report, more than $7,000 in cash and 226 grams of marijuana were found in Mitchell’s Dodge Challenger.

In March Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the team is waiting for more details regarding Micthell's arrest before taking any further action.

"Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," Saban said. "There's no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time. You've got to be responsible for who you're with, who you're around, what you do and who you associate yourself with and the situation you put yourself in.

Mitchell, a former four-star safety, was the No. 162 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 10 player at his position. Last season, he helped Thompson High School to its fourth consecutive state title, tallying 56 total tackles and eight tackles for loss for a defense that allowed 12 points per game.