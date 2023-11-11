TideIllustrated

All season long, Alabama’s offensive line has been criticized for poor performances. Game after game, the Crimson Tide’s front five unit struggled to protect its quarterback and give the running backs some space to work.

After giving up 35 sacks throughout the first eight weeks of the season, it appeared that things were getting hopeless for the big guys.

Now the tables are starting to turn.

Last week against LSU, the offensive line played the best it has all season according to Nick Saban, as it contributed to the 288 total rushing yards and only gave up two sacks. After this weekend against Kentucky, that performance may have been surpassed.

Alabama’s offense recorded 444 yards, including 159 on the ground, during Saturday's 49-21 victory over Kentucky. More importantly, it kept its quarterbacks upright, not allowing a sack in a game for the first time all year.

"We definitely dominated the line of scrimmage," Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. "It's an emphasis every week. [Latham] and I, whenever we spoke to the media at the beginning of the season, that was our thing. We're gonna dominate the line of scrimmage, we're gonna make people quit — it took us a little while, but it's happening now."

Not having to run for his life, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe put together a career-best performance, becoming the first Alabama player to throw for three touchdowns and run for three touchdowns in the same game. The redshirt sophomore finished the day 15 of 22 for 234 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He also added a trio of scores and 36 yards on the ground.

Milroe's athleticism allows him to make plays in the pocket, but it can sometimes be difficult to block for the quarterback as he scrambles in the pocket. However, that's a problem Alabama's blockers don't mind.

"It's kind of like that Bryce [Young] effect," Booker said. "You've got to keep holding your blocks, because you never know what [Milroe] can do. I'm very glad to have him on our team, and just very proud of the way he's been playing as of late. We've just got to keep protecting and giving him time so he can continue to be who he is."

With Alabama's line finally starting to achieve its preseason goals, the Crimson Tide has scored 91 combined points in the last two games. The Tide will look to continue that production next week as it hosts FCS opponent Chattanooga in its final game of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.