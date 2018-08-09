TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s fall camp in name only. Alabama’s practice Wednesday was held under 93-degree heat in the midst of a brutal Tuscaloosa summer. Just five days ago linebacker Dylan Moses was helped off the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, needing the aid of two trainers as his body cramped up under him.

Wednesday was Alabama’s first practice in full pads as the Crimson Tide continued what head coach Nick Saban described as an “acclimation period” leading up to the rigors of the coming season. Saturday will mark Alabama’s first scrimmage and will require players to push themselves even further.

Fall camp, or whatever you want to call it, isn’t supposed to be easy. It’s a time where Saban aims to push players past their “breaking point” through sweat and toil. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t be enjoyable — at least to a certain veteran linebacker.

“It’s just such a fun time,” redshirt senior Christian Miller said. “You’re around your brothers; everybody’s enjoying each other’s company. We are with each other morning and night for about a whole month. We just enjoy it, and it’s important that you take it seriously. You don’t take it for granted.”

Continue reading