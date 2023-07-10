Alabama's 2023 SEC Media Days attendees announced
Alabama’s attendees for next week’s SEC Media Days in Nashville have been announced. The Crimson Tide will be represented by a trio of juniors in offensive tackle J.C. Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and edge rusher Dallas Turner.
Alabama's turn in the four-day event will come on Wednesday, July 19 as the trio of players will join head coach Nick Saban in traveling to the Grand Hyatt Nashville.
TideIllustrated recently named Latham Alabama's most important player for the coming season. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman started all 13 of the Crimson Tide's games at right tackle, recording 29 knockdown blocks. He finished second on the team with an 84.6 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, allowing 12 quarterback pressures and no sacks over 517 pass-blocking snaps.
McKinstry served as one of Alabama's starting cornerbacks last season while also taking on the punt returner role. He recorded a team-high 15 pass deflections and an interception while ranking second nationally with a 15.86 average on 21 punt returns.
Turner will take over for departing top-five pick Will Anderson Jr. as Alabama's lead edge rusher. Last season, Turner started 10 games over 13 appearances, finishing second on the team with nine quarterback hurries to go with eight tackles for a loss, including four sacks. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown during the loss to Tennessee
Here’s a list of this year’s SEC Media Days participants from every team.
Alabama
JC Latham, OL, Junior
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior
Dallas Turner, LB, Junior
Arkansas
Landon Jackson, DE, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior
Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior
Auburn
Luke Deal, TE, Senior
Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior
Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior
Florida
Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior
Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior
Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior
Georgia
Brock Bowers, TE, Junior
Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior
Kentucky
Eli Cox, OL, Senior
Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior
J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior
LSU
Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior
Josh Williams, RB, Senior
Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior
Ole Miss
Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore
Deantre Prince, CB, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior
Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior
Will Rogers, QB, Senior
Missouri
Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior
Javon Foster, OL, Senior
Darius Robinson, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior
Kai Kroeger, P, Senior
Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior
Tennessee
Joe Milton III, QB, Senior
Omari Thomas, DL, Senior
Jacob Warren, TE, Senior
Texas A&M
Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior
McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior
Ainias Smith, WR, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ethan Barr, LB, Senior
Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior
Will Sheppard, WR, Senior