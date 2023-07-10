Alabama’s attendees for next week’s SEC Media Days in Nashville have been announced. The Crimson Tide will be represented by a trio of juniors in offensive tackle J.C. Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Alabama's turn in the four-day event will come on Wednesday, July 19 as the trio of players will join head coach Nick Saban in traveling to the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

TideIllustrated recently named Latham Alabama's most important player for the coming season. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman started all 13 of the Crimson Tide's games at right tackle, recording 29 knockdown blocks. He finished second on the team with an 84.6 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, allowing 12 quarterback pressures and no sacks over 517 pass-blocking snaps.

McKinstry served as one of Alabama's starting cornerbacks last season while also taking on the punt returner role. He recorded a team-high 15 pass deflections and an interception while ranking second nationally with a 15.86 average on 21 punt returns.

Turner will take over for departing top-five pick Will Anderson Jr. as Alabama's lead edge rusher. Last season, Turner started 10 games over 13 appearances, finishing second on the team with nine quarterback hurries to go with eight tackles for a loss, including four sacks. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown during the loss to Tennessee

Here’s a list of this year’s SEC Media Days participants from every team.

Alabama

JC Latham, OL, Junior

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior

Dallas Turner, LB, Junior

Arkansas

Landon Jackson, DE, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior

Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior

Auburn

Luke Deal, TE, Senior

Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior

Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior

Florida

Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior

Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior

Georgia

Brock Bowers, TE, Junior

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior

Kentucky

Eli Cox, OL, Senior

Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior

J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior

Josh Williams, RB, Senior

Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior

Ole Miss

Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore

Deantre Prince, CB, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior

Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior

Will Rogers, QB, Senior

Missouri

Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior

Javon Foster, OL, Senior

Darius Robinson, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior

Kai Kroeger, P, Senior

Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior

Tennessee

Joe Milton III, QB, Senior

Omari Thomas, DL, Senior

Jacob Warren, TE, Senior

Texas A&M

Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior

McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior

Ainias Smith, WR, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ethan Barr, LB, Senior

Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior

Will Sheppard, WR, Senior