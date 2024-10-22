Advertisement
in other news
Alabama players speak out in support of Jalen Milroe
It’s only Tuesday, and Jalen Milroe has already gone through the wringer this week.
• Tony Tsoukalas
What the format changes to the Players Era Festival mean for Alabama
Alabama basketball will no longer play Notre Dame at the Players Era Festival.
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama defense focused on limiting explosive pass plays
Alabama has struggled against explosive pass plays against Tennessee and Georgia.
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama players impressed by Missouri QB Brady Cook's hospital comeback
Alabama players praised Brady Cook's resiliency against Auburn over the weekend.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Three-star TE Marshall Pritchett flips commitment to Alabama
Pritchett is Alabama's second TE pledge in 2025.
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WDE
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS