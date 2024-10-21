Nick Sheridan comments on Alabama WRs jump-shot gesture during fourth-down

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the more bizarre moments during Alabama’s 24-17 loss at Tennessee over the weekend occurred right before the half, as the Crimson Tide attempted to pick up a fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 37-yard line.
Lining up with receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard out to the right and the rest of the offense bunched together, Alabama picked up the first down, as Jalen Milroe barely made it past the marker on a quarterback sneak from under center.
Williams and Bernard were essentially not involved in the play and motioned as if they were shooting a basketball while Milroe rushed forward. The unusual gesture drew some confusion and criticism over social media.
Monday, Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was asked about the play and if the gesture drawn up as part of the play.
“There’s nothing on the field that we’re not coaching,” Sheridan said. “So, that’s how I’d answer that.”
It’s unclear whether Sheridan’s remarks were confirmation that the gestures was indeed drawn up as part the play or whether his comments were directed at coaching players not to do such actions on the field. The first-year offensive coordinator was not asked to elaborate on his comment.
No. 15 Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) will host No. 21 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The matchup will serve as Alabama’s homecoming game and will be televised on ABC.