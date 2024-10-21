Nick Sheridan comments on Alabama WRs jump-shot gesture during fourth-down

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the more bizarre moments during Alabama’s 24-17 loss at Tennessee over the weekend occurred right before the half, as the Crimson Tide attempted to pick up a fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 37-yard line.





Lining up with receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard out to the right and the rest of the offense bunched together, Alabama picked up the first down, as Jalen Milroe barely made it past the marker on a quarterback sneak from under center.





Williams and Bernard were essentially not involved in the play and motioned as if they were shooting a basketball while Milroe rushed forward. The unusual gesture drew some confusion and criticism over social media.