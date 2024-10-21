Everything Kalen DeBoer said during his weekly press conference

Alabama is looking to rebound after a 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2 SEC) dropped to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll and its College Football Playoff chances are on thin ice with two more ranked games upcoming. The Crimson Tide will look to rebound when it takes on No. 21 Missouri at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers (6-1, 2-1) are coming off a 21-17 win over Auburn. As the Tide prepares to face the Tigers, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters Monday and discussed the Tennesse loss while looking ahead to Missouri this week. Here's everything DeBoer said.

Opening statement

"We’ve had two losses now and just trying to find those complete games as a team and there’s been times throughout the season where we’ve played very complimentary. It might be takeaways and scoring. It might be one team needs a little pick-me-up, the other comes through. When the losses happen, those things get amplified. We’ll certainly look into that more. We’ve got to play better as a team. That’s what great teams do. We hadn’t been at our best in those two games in particular. I know there’s other times we can always look and know we’ve got to improve, but you can’t have the mistakes, you can’t have the penalties, got to have better execution. All those things that put you behind the eight-ball throughout the course of the game here in the SEC there’s such a fine line between winning and losing and that’s how you get beat. That’s on all of us. It starts with me just continuing to set the standard that will lead to high performance. I know that it just comes down to competing. Competing, being solution-oriented, every day, bringing everything you have to the football team. I’m confident in a group of guys that want to be great. There’s no doubt about it, I can see it in their response each and every day, just showing up to work. I have no doubt that that’s going to continue to happen. We know that being a championship football team is hard. We all signed up for it. We all want to continue to improve our awareness, our intensity, and that’s not just intensity on the football field and all that. That’s just everything we do. It takes everything we’ve got and that’s what we signed up for. I think the biggest thing is the message has been over the weeks, not just this week, not just after Vanderbilt, but the weeks all season long, the message is going to be there’s never going to be excuses. That’s the one thing that only softens character. It only lowers the standard and that will never happen. So, we talk about being solution-oriented, we talk about moving forward, making sure we’ve got the right people here and I firmly believe that we’ve got a lot of great people with a lot of great skillsets, whether it’s players, staff, and that they’re all working together. So, really know that that’s going to be the case. Kind of moving on to a couple of other things, just with injuries. I’ll give you an update. With Keon, Keon Sabb he does have a lower extremity injury. We’re still gathering information here, but we do expect him to be down for a while. That could be an extended amount of time and we’ll just continue to evaluate that. There’s a lot of, I think one position group in particular, just kind of put them all together. The all the other DBs, I think, we’ll just look to see how they progress throughout the week. A lot of similarities between just the level of injuries that they all have. Right now, I’d be expecting them all to be able to play on Saturday. So, we’ll be ready to go. When it comes to Missouri, just Coach Drinkwitz, especially over the last two years, but I know it takes time for him to build to this. He’s done a great job. Great football coach, as far as how he’s developing guys, bringing the right people into his program. Got some transfers that have added to a solid group of returning starters. 17-3 over the last two years, just a resilient group, won some close games and so we’ve got another great task at hand as they’re all going to always be in the SEC. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge. I know this week’s going to be, whenever we get back to work and want to bring a Homecoming win back home for all our fans, all our alumni."

On Jalen Milroe injury speculation, rebuilding confidence

“I think at this point during the year, I don’t think there’s many guys that play a lot of snaps that don’t have something and just working through it, but he’s more than capable and as he goes through the week you know you’re just ready to play on Saturday. There’s nothing that’s going to be holding him back from going out there and helping us get a win. I’m confident of that."

On what DeBoer is exclusively responsible for

“Yeah, I think all those things you mentioned are part of the job responsibility and how I look at it. Take all those things seriously. Every element of the program it’s always things that I’m going to discuss if it involves other people which usually it does and go to those people while making sure our coaching staff is aligned, on the same page. Whether it is the playcalling, whether it is the situational piece off the field. Recruiting efforts, making sure that everything’s aligned. Evaluating. I’ll tell you this, a lot of times there’s situations that do come up that really work out for you. You think about many times where in the past with different teams and all that, maybe its not the decision that you would have made as far as that particular call, but there’s a lot of good calls that you can make that all work. And so what happens is you’ve got to make sure that the guys are prepared and they’re confident, then going out and execute what you’ve been working on. So, I have full confidence in who we have and my job’s to continue to guide them, give them my perspective, be there in the moment in the games to continue to make sure we’re sticking to the plan that we worked on, the plan that was created, the ones that the guys have practiced. Just making sure we’re staying the course in that moment and just also staying the course as we develop our players over the course of the year, years and their careers.”

On Kendrick Law's personal foul

"The message continues to be, with the team, it's not just one, we've got to learn from those moments. Those moments are big. Our choices, our decisions, our words, our actions, all of those things, they have to be focused on what's best for our team. Obviously, in that moment, we're fighting to try to find a way to win. It's a big moment. We've got to make sure we, of course, address them, but we can't continue to have mistakes, those in particular that we can control. Some things you can't control, things that happen to you, the way the ball bounces, and all of those things. I think everything in general, is just our thoughts, we have to make sure other people's thoughts don't become ours. We've got to make sure if someone's talking to us, we've got to learn to walk the other way and be more emotionally disciplined in every facet. Not just the high aggression type things, but when the momentum swings and things like that happen in a game, be able to trust your preparation, trust what you're doing. But we've got to be better there, obviously, that's an important part of what great teams do, is be great in those times."

On Bray Hubbard

"Bray's been working hard for this opportunity. He worked, not just last week, but every week to be ready, and we had no doubt he would come Saturday when he was called upon. He'll go out there again this week. Our team really believes in him, he does a lot of things on special teams, you can see it every day in practice. He's been around the program, and now's his time, it's next man up mentality that we talk about. And that's what it's got to be. I know the high-level want-to that he has. I'm excited for his opportunity. I love Keon to death and Keon's a warrior, man. There's more things I want to say about Keon and what he did to try to go out there and help our football team, but there's next man up mentality and I'm excited for the opportunity that Bray has in front of him."

On capitalizing on takeaways

"It's different I think each week, we talk about matchups and how they present themselves. A lot of the things were just drives stalling because we were, I don't want to say it's always shooting yourself in the foot, but we weren't executing. Or something would happen, and a lot of times it was, right, false starts, or whatever it might be. We just wasted plays, and got ourselves behind the chains, not able to have our full offense available on every play. We were good at that early in the season. We've got to get back to taking advantage of those opportunities playing off the defense, and those momentum swings, keeping them on our side when those times come. Credit the defense, a couple times in a row they've gotten the ball loose or have made some interceptions. Again, we've got to play team football and make those opportunities pay off."

Clarification on other secondary injuries

"Yeah, that'd be Zabien, DeVonta. Red, he'd be in that group as well."

On Milroe's learning curve

“I’m pleased with a lot of the things he’s done, the way he’s really wanted to learn the offense, our system. I think there’s always a management of a game that goes between coaching staff and your quarterback because he’s the ultimate guy on the field that runs the show. I think, when you asked if there’s a learning curve, I think there always is. I think it continues. But, obviously, we’re halfway through the season. We got to make sure we continue to do things he’s comfortable with, which I think he’s comfortable with, you know, everything we ask him. There’s also then situations you get into that are in front of you, You know, how many times you like to be in second-and-longs, third-and-longs. Those are hard on any quarterback no matter how good you are. So there’s, I know in Jalen’s case, I know how he takes it all on himself. But there’s other things that we can all do to help support him and put him, keep him from being in those tough spots, especially when you have a loud environment and it’s hard enough just to be able to communicate with your team, make those extra little checks or calls that need to be made. That energy is a lot. We need to come through and help him a little bit more too. And just like you’d guess, he can continue to improve as well.

On Graham Nicholson and Conor Talty

I have a lot of confidence in Conor. I’ve seen Conor in practice continue to really be more consistent than I remember in the spring. And, you know, I think we were right on the edge of what Graham was capable of. I felt that. Did think about jut which way the kick, even though there was just a small wind, looking for that little… I knew it would be close. You know, you go with your gut on those things and obviously, it came up just short. But felt like he was on point, and felt like he put a good, solid swing on it. And, you now, we got a lot of confidence in both of those guys, to be honest with you.

On staying focused for Missouri