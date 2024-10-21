Mark Sears earns preseason first-team AP All-American honors

in other news
Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears tacked on another preseason honor ahead of the Crimson Tide’s highly anticipated 2024-25 season. Sears earned preseason first-team All-Amierca honors from the Associated Press.
Sears blossomed into Alabama’s best player and one of the best guards in the country during the Tide’s Final Four run. Sears averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists. He earned Consensus second-team All-America honors and was named first-team All-SEC. Sears also averaged 24.2 points per game during the Tide’s Final Four run.
The AP first-team All-America also included North Carolina guard RJ Davis and Arizona’s Caleb Love. Auburn’s Johni Broom, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg made up the forwards.
Alabama tips off the 2024-25 season against UNC Asheville on Nov. 4 inside Coleman Coliseum.
