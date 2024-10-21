Kalen DeBoer responds to question over possible Jalen Milroe injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe didn’t look himself during Alabama’s 24-17 loss at Tennessee over the weekend.

The starting quarterback posted a season-low 98.6 passer rating, completing 25 of 45 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He also failed to find the end zone with his feet for the first time in seven games, carrying the ball 14 times for 11 yards.

That lack of production has led to concern over whether Milroe is dealing with an injury. When asked that question Monday, Alabama head Kalen DeBoer was vague in his response, stating that Milroe won’t miss any time moving forward.

“I think at this point in the year, I don‘t think there’s many guys who play a lot of snaps who don‘t have something and just working through it,” DeBoer said. “He‘s more than capable. As he goes through the week, you‘re just ready to play on Saturday. There‘s nothing that’s going to be holding him back from going out there and being able to help us get a win. I’m confident of that.”

Earlier on Monday, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker was asked about Milroe’s injury status. After initially responding that Milroe was “100 percent,” Booker clarified his remark, stating that he just didn’t want a narrative to be spun a certain way regarding the quarterback.

“Nobody is ever going to be 100 percent,” Booker told The Next Round. “Nobody is ever 100 percent. I'm hurting right now. Playing football in the SEC, you're never going to be 100 percent. What I meant to say is Jalen, he's on the field and he's going to be able to do everything in his power to help us win that game.

“Sorry I rushed that answer that question and didn't give it my full thought. You're never going to be 100 percent playing football in the SEC. When you're on that field, you're giving your all.”

Milroe has thrown two interceptions while failing to reach the 250-yard mark through the air in each of his last two games. He threw for 300 or more yards in his two previous games before that.

“I gotta do better on my end,” Milroe said following the game. “Playing with better detail and communication up front, and allowing our guys to line up properly with the communication, so going back, that’s something that we’re just going to build and get better at.”

No. 15 Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) will host No. 21 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The matchup will serve as Alabama’s homecoming game and will be televised on ABC.