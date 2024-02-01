Just weeks after joining Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington, new Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is reportedly being considered for a role in the professional ranks.

According to a report from Mike Florio — also known as ProFootballTalk on X — Grubb is being considered as a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle hired new head coach Mike MacDonald on Wednesday.

In his report, Florio said Grubb is "definitely under consideration" but no deal has been finalized.

Grubb's hire, which was on Jan. 14, has not been officially announced by Alabama, but he has already been on the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide. He, along with running backs coach Robert Gillespie were both at Jackson High School in Alabama on Wednesday.

Should the move happen it would be a quick return to Washington for Grubb, who has no prior NFL coaching experience. He spent the last two seasons with DeBoer on the sidelines, coaching a Washington offense that ranked No. 12 in the country in total offense (462.1 yards per game), No. 2 in passing offense (343.7 passing yards per game) and averaged 36 points per game.

Grubb and DeBoer have teamed up for much of their coaching careers. Grubb joined Sioux Falls in 2007 when DeBoer was the head coach. He later served as the offensive line coach when DeBoer was the offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan and followed DeBoer to Fresno State where he eventually served as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21.