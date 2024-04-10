Alabama doesn’t have a quarterback battle, but there’s still plenty of interest surrounding the position as the Crimson Tide prepares to wrap up its spring camp this week.

According to sources at both of Alabama’s previous two spring scrimmages, returning starter Jalen Milroe has worked exclusively with the first-team offense. That being said, redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson has generated some buzz with back-to-back solid showings inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama will hold one final regular practice Thursday before concluding camp with its annual A-Day game on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Fans will get to see the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks for themselves during the open scrimmage. However, before they do, Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan provided updates on his top two passers during a Wednesday appearance on Tide 100.9’s “The Game with Ryan Fowler,"

Sheridan on Jalen Milroe: “I think what’s been great is that he continues to learn and grow. He’s got a growth mindset. Sometimes when you get toward the end of your college career, you can be set in your ways or feel like maybe you have that figured out. …He’s embraced coaching. He wants to be coached. He wants to hear feedback and how he can improve and in what areas. For an older player, that’s been great.

Sheridan on Ty Simpson: “I think Ty has had a great spring just like Jalen has. With Ty, just comfortable playing football. Heading into his third season in college, I think there’s a maturation that comes with that and just a comfortability. You can see it with how he’s operated and communicated. I think he’s improved just his poise in operating and his command of the offense, even in our short time here.

“... We’ve been really pleased with Ty. Just his maturation, his overall calmness and poise for a young player that’s headed into his third season. We’ve been pleased with that, and we’ve seen progress.”

One thing Sheridan has seen from both Milroe and Simpson is confidence in Alabama's new offensive scheme. During his radio interview, the offensive coordinator spoke highly of all his quarterbacks, praising them for their preparation over the past few weeks.

“There’s still a lot of room for growth, but I think you see progress each and every day that we’ve had spring practice,” Sheridan said. “It hasn’t always been linear. It hasn’t just been a straight line vertical each and every day. Any type of real growth there’s some ups and downs and lessons learned. But I think the perseverance of the group, the willingness to be coached, I think their love for football has allowed them to gain confidence as we’ve gone through the install and exposed them to different schemes.”