Alabama is expected to have a relatively uneventful National Signing Day.The Crimson Tide is set to officially add its final three signees from the Class of 2024 on Wednesday. Alabama signed 23 players during the early signing period in December, prior to former coach Nick Saban's retirement. Two of those signees have since transferred — quarterback Julian Sayin (Ohio State) and defensive back Jameer Grimsley (Florida). Despite the losses, Alabama’s class remains at No. 2 overall, Sayin and Grimsley still count towards the Tide's recruiting class as they signed and transferred. Alabama is expected to replace its two losses with three top prospects ahead of the 2024 campaign. The group is headlined by five-star receiver Ryan Williams, along with four-star EDGE Noah Carter and three-star linebacker Quinton "QB" Reese. Tide Illustrated will keep track of each player as they sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. This story will be updated

WR Ryan Williams — Saraland High School

Williams was the crown jewel of Alabama’s strong 2024 class. The Saraland receiver became the first player in Alabama history to win the state’s Mr. Football Award in back-to-back seasons. He also led Saraland to two consecutive 6A Alabama State Championship games. Alabama fans will certainly be relieved that Williams opted to sign Wednesday and the saga for one of the most sought-after in-state talents in recent history has officially concluded. Williams originally planned to sign on Friday, his birthday but bumped up his signing after re-committing to Alabama and new coach Kalen DeBoer. Williams had initially picked the Crimson Tide but decommitted following Saban's retirement. His signing is the biggest win for DeBoer in his early tenure as head coach. The five-star receiver reclassified from the 2025 class but was still the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 receiver in the Class of 2024. Big things are expected of Williams in his first season with the Tide. He has a chance to slot into a starting receiver role in DeBoer’s pass-heavy system and continue the pipeline of Alabama wideouts that star at both the college and NFL level.

EDGE Noah Carter — Centennial High School, Peoria, Arizona

The Crimson Tide's first signee to join the fold on National Signing Day, Carter flipped to Alabama from DeBoer's former side Washington. The Tide offered the four-star EDGE prospect just three days after he decommitted from the Huskies on Jan. 16. Carter committed to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 25. He is the No. 20 EDGE rusher and the No. 12 ranked player in Arizona.

LB Quinton "QB" Reese — Ramsey High School, Birmingham, Alabama