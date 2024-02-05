Barring any last-minute changes of heart, Alabama has weathered the storm of its extended transfer portal period following Nick Saban’s retirement last month. Now, it’s time to look at the pieces the Crimson Tide has left on its roster.

First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer still has plenty to work with as he and his new staff will begin implementing its system this week. Alabama will also put the final touches on its signing class, as the Tide is expected to sign five-star receiver Ryan Williams, four-star edge rusher Noah Carter and three-star linebacker QB Reese during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Alabama will put the final touches on its roster when the transfer portal opens back up in the spring. However, here’s a projection at where things currently stand. Today, we’ll start by looking at the offense.