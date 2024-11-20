What Kalen DeBoer said about coaching Alabama in his first Iron Bowl

There’s a lot more tolerance in Alabama these days. Had Nick Saban been asked about next week’s Iron Bowl ahead of No. 7 Alabama’s trip to Oklahoma this week, the former head coach would have likely unleashed one of his patented rants. Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer opted for a gentler approach with the media during his appearance on the SEC teleconference.





Due to Thanksgiving, the SEC will not have its regular coaches teleconference next week. That limits the availability national media members have to ask DeBoer about his first Iron Bowl appearance.





When asked about the topic Wednesday, DeBoer made sure to point out that his team’s focus is solely on his team’s trip to Oklahoma this weekend. However, given the circumstances, he did provide a few thoughts about next week’s matchup against Auburn.





“That’s gonna be a game that the whole state — us, Auburn — pour everything into,” DeBoer said. “Just such great history over the many years. It’s a big game, big game for a lot of reasons. You know, the focus for us will be hopefully that we’re playing for something… That’s really what I know I’ve always tried to focus rivalry games on is where we’re at in the season and what it means for our team.”





Alabama (8-2, 4-2 in the SEC) is currently sitting firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. The Crimson Tide can also secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game, provided it wins its next two games and Missouri wins one of its final two matchups against Mississippi State and Arkansas.





DeBoer is no stranger to high-stakes rivalry games. While leading Washington to the national championship game last season, he beat rival Oregon twice, including a 34-31 victory in the Pac 12 Championship Game to clinch a spot in the playoff.





“I think that rivalry was pretty heated,” DeBoer said. “There’s different types of rivalries that you have. I mean, we’ve had different rivalries even within our season this year, games we played. The in-state ones always do mean a little bit more in it’s own way. That’s what makes it fun for everyone.





During his two years at Washington, DeBoer was 3-0 against Oregon and 2-0 against Washington State. This season, Alabama suffered a 24-17 loss at Tennessee in the Third Saturday in October rivalry. However, DeBoer rebounded during Alabama’s trip to LSU, leading the Tide to a 42-13 win over the Tigers.





Alabama will travel to Oklahoma for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff this Saturday. The Iron Bowl will take place a week later as the Tide hosts Auburn at 2:30 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama currently holds a four-game winning streak in the rivalry, the longest by any team since Auburn won six straight from 2002-07.



