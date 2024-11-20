Caleb Odom’s performance against Mercer highlights growth in first season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama wide receiver Caleb Odom nearly had his first touchdown in a Crimson Tide uniform Saturday. Odom found himself streaking down the field in the first quarter of Alabama’s 52-7 thumping of the Bears. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe slightly overthrew the pass but Odom nearly made a spectacular diving catch before the ball popped out as Odom hit the ground at the 3-yard line.

While Odom just missed out on a highlight-reel play, the freshman wideout was undeterred. Odom was able to get involved for Alabama later in the game. He played with 22 snaps, his highest tally since Week 1, and hauled in two catches for 20 yards on back-to-back plays, connecting with backup quarterback Ty Simpson.

“Anytime those moments present themselves, you learn from them,” Sheridan said of Odom’s early drop. "That's what I expect him to do. I know that was his approach. He's just a really conscientious, hard-working kid who has great football in front of him. His attitude has been good, he continues to work hard and practices well. (He) cares a lot about improving as a player. I think he's got a lot of great football ahead of him.”

Odom hasn’t had the breakout season some were expecting after generating some buzz during spring and fall camp. Odom made the switch to wide receiver after playing tight end at the high school level, where he became a four-star prospect. After recording two catches in Alabama’s win over Wisconsin in September, Odom has been quiet and was targeted just once before Saturday’s contest. In eight appearances this season, Odom has seven catches for 65 yards.

The lack of involvement can be frustrating for a young player. Odom expressed some of that frustration after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. But behind the scenes, the former Carrollton (Ga.) High School standout has continued to work hard to find his footing at the college level and put himself in a position to be a bigger part of Alabama’s long-term plans.

“His football knowledge and his instincts are going,” Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “That’s one thing that I feel like at the receiver position it’s nice when you have guys who instinctively can get in the right spots when they need to and Caleb Odom is doing that at this present time. He wants it. This kid is one who really is pushing the envelope to try to go and make these things happen and he wants it really bad and for various reasons. It’s for the right reasons that he wants it and so there’s no doubt about it. I’m very proud and happy of Caleb Odom and he’ll continue to grow. He’s a kid we trust out there on game days.”

Milroe and Odom nearly connected for the first explosive play of Odom’s college career against Mercer. As Alabama looks to finish out the regular season on a high, there are still opportunities for Odom to make plays and continue growing in his role in Alabama’s receiver room. As he showed when targeting Odom on Saturday, Milroe is well aware of the freshman’s potential and, like the coaching staff, sees the long-term upside Odom can bring as he continues getting comfortable at the college level.

“I remember being a freshman coming in, being hungry, trying to get better, trying to master the system and I see exactly where he’s going,” Milroe said. “I think he’s doing a really good job. He has a unique frame with his size and he’s definitely mismatched when he goes onto the field. So I’m proud of him for his development and him just constantly trying to get better.”