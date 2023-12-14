There are still four weeks to go in the regular season, but the NFL draft order is beginning to take shape. So are the mock drafts. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, there were 322 mock drafts floating around the web as of Thursday morning. Most of those featured at least four Alabama players. The Crimson Tide is still focused on the College Football Playoff, so it will be a while until players make their draft decisions. However, projected first-rounders such as J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are near locks to leave for the next level this offseason. To get a feel for where Alabama’s biggest stars will land next April, TideIllustrated has compiled a list of seven recent mock drafts. Who we used: Draftwire (Curt Popejoy, Dec. 7), ESPN (Matt Miller, Dec. 12), Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema, Dec. 4), Pro Football Network (Ian Valentino, Dec. 12), Tankathon (Staff, Dec. 10), USA TODAY (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, Dec. 5) 33rd team (Connor Livesay, Dec. 11).

J.C. Latham, offensive tackle

Draft Wire: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers ESPN: No. 21 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers Pro Football Focus: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Tennessee Titans Pro Football Network: No. 9 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Tankathon — No. 8 overall (Round 1), New York Giants USA TODAY — No. 6 overall (Round 1), New York Jets 33rd team — No. 18 overall (Round 1), Cincinnati Bengals Combined average: 12.85 Outlook: Last season, Alabama failed to produce a first-round pick on the offensive line for the first time in five years. That won’t be the case next spring as Latham is a virtual lock to hear his name called on Day 1. The five-star lineman has been the anchor of Alabama’s offensive front the past two years, starting all 26 of the Tide’s games at the right tackle position over that span. According to Pro Football Focus, Latham leads the team with an 82.4 pass-blocking grade, allowing just one sack and 11 pressures over 408 pass-blocking snaps. He’s also the Tide’s top run-blocker, earning a 78.2 mark. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently rates Latham as the sixth-best offensive lineman behind Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Georgia’s Amarius Mims. However, a strong performance in the playoff could see the Alabama tackle significantly boost his draft stock.

Dallas Turner, edge rusher

Draft Wire: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Tennessee Titans Pro Football Focus: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Seattle Seahawks Pro Football Network: No. No. 3 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals Tankathon — No. 12 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints USA TODAY — No. 14 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos 33rd team — No. 11 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons Combined average: 12.57 Outlook: After being overshadowed by Will Anderson Jr. during his first two seasons, Turner has taken over as Alabama’s top pass rusher this year. The consensus All-American earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, registering 9.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss and 13 quarterback hurries over 13 games. Along with his pass-rushing ability, Turner is decent at setting the edge against the run. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound defender has also held up surprisingly well during the rare times he is asked to drop back in coverage. According to PFF, he has earned an 81.0 grade over 83 coverage snaps, the highest among Alabama’s defensive starters outside of the secondary. Kiper has Turner as the second-best edge rusher on his board behind UCLA’s Laiatu Latu. Unlike Latu, Turner will have an opportunity to improve his stock on college football’s biggest stage next month.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback

Draft Wire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers ESPN: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts Pro Football Focus: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Rams Pro Football Network: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Tankathon — No. 14 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Rams USA TODAY — No. 11 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders 33rd team — No. 20 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Combined average: 15.14 Outlook: McKinstry has been projected as a future first-round pick since he first stepped on campus. He’s done nothing to diminish that perception this season, serving as one of the leaders in Alabama’s secondary. According to PFF, McKinstry ranks second among Alabama’s starters with an 86.3 coverage grade. He is also second on the team with seven pass breakups despite facing just 37 passes this season. Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, McKinstry has the size and athleticism NFL teams covet at the cornerback position. Kiper has him as the No. 2 cornerback on his board behind Iowa’s Cooper DeJean.

Terrion Arnold, cornerback

Draft Wire: No. 30 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens ESPN: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons Pro Football Focus: No. 29 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Pro Football Network: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Seattle Seahawks Tankathon — No. 26 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars USA TODAY — No. 23 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers 33rd team — No. 23 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers Combined average: 22.14 Outlook: While teams have shied away from throwing toward McKinstry, they haven’t had much success going Arnold’s way either. The redshirt sophomore has been excellent in his first full season as a starter, tallying a team-high 11 pass breakups and five interceptions while holding opposing passers to a stingy 52.5 NFL quarterback rating on balls thrown his way. One of Arnold’s biggest strengths is his versatility. The 6-foot, 196-pound defensive back has logged nine starts at outside cornerback as well as four starts at the STAR position this season. He also has the ability to drop back as a deep safety in the NFL. Kiper rates Arnold as the No. 5 cornerback on his board, but a few mock drafts have projected him higher than that.

Chris Braswell, edge rusher

Draft Wire: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Houston Texans ESPN: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens Tankathon — No. 68 overall (Round 3), Washington Commanders Combined average: 49.67 Outlook: Unlike the top four players on this list, Chris Braswell might have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called. Still, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher has seen his draft stock soar following a productive senior season this year. Braswell is second on the team with 8.0 sacks and ranks third in both tackles for a loss (10.5) and quarterback hurries (5). Like Turner he has also been solid setting the edge, earning a 68.9 run-blocking grade from PFF. Braswell is Kiper’s No. 3 outside linebacker behind Latu and Turner.

Malachi Moore, safety