Alabama mock draft roundup heading into bowl season
There are still four weeks to go in the regular season, but the NFL draft order is beginning to take shape. So are the mock drafts.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, there were 322 mock drafts floating around the web as of Thursday morning. Most of those featured at least four Alabama players.
The Crimson Tide is still focused on the College Football Playoff, so it will be a while until players make their draft decisions. However, projected first-rounders such as J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are near locks to leave for the next level this offseason.
To get a feel for where Alabama’s biggest stars will land next April, TideIllustrated has compiled a list of seven recent mock drafts.
Who we used: Draftwire (Curt Popejoy, Dec. 7), ESPN (Matt Miller, Dec. 12), Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema, Dec. 4), Pro Football Network (Ian Valentino, Dec. 12), Tankathon (Staff, Dec. 10), USA TODAY (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, Dec. 5) 33rd team (Connor Livesay, Dec. 11).
J.C. Latham, offensive tackle
Draft Wire: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers
ESPN: No. 21 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers
Pro Football Focus: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Tennessee Titans
Pro Football Network: No. 9 overall (Round 1), New York Jets
Tankathon — No. 8 overall (Round 1), New York Giants
USA TODAY — No. 6 overall (Round 1), New York Jets
33rd team — No. 18 overall (Round 1), Cincinnati Bengals
Combined average: 12.85
Outlook: Last season, Alabama failed to produce a first-round pick on the offensive line for the first time in five years. That won’t be the case next spring as Latham is a virtual lock to hear his name called on Day 1.
The five-star lineman has been the anchor of Alabama’s offensive front the past two years, starting all 26 of the Tide’s games at the right tackle position over that span. According to Pro Football Focus, Latham leads the team with an 82.4 pass-blocking grade, allowing just one sack and 11 pressures over 408 pass-blocking snaps. He’s also the Tide’s top run-blocker, earning a 78.2 mark.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently rates Latham as the sixth-best offensive lineman behind Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Georgia’s Amarius Mims. However, a strong performance in the playoff could see the Alabama tackle significantly boost his draft stock.
Dallas Turner, edge rusher
Draft Wire: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars
ESPN: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Tennessee Titans
Pro Football Focus: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Seattle Seahawks
Pro Football Network: No. No. 3 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals
Tankathon — No. 12 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY — No. 14 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos
33rd team — No. 11 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons
Combined average: 12.57
Outlook: After being overshadowed by Will Anderson Jr. during his first two seasons, Turner has taken over as Alabama’s top pass rusher this year. The consensus All-American earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, registering 9.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss and 13 quarterback hurries over 13 games.
Along with his pass-rushing ability, Turner is decent at setting the edge against the run. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound defender has also held up surprisingly well during the rare times he is asked to drop back in coverage. According to PFF, he has earned an 81.0 grade over 83 coverage snaps, the highest among Alabama’s defensive starters outside of the secondary.
Kiper has Turner as the second-best edge rusher on his board behind UCLA’s Laiatu Latu. Unlike Latu, Turner will have an opportunity to improve his stock on college football’s biggest stage next month.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback
Draft Wire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts
Pro Football Focus: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Rams
Pro Football Network: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos
Tankathon — No. 14 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY — No. 11 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders
33rd team — No. 20 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Combined average: 15.14
Outlook: McKinstry has been projected as a future first-round pick since he first stepped on campus. He’s done nothing to diminish that perception this season, serving as one of the leaders in Alabama’s secondary.
According to PFF, McKinstry ranks second among Alabama’s starters with an 86.3 coverage grade. He is also second on the team with seven pass breakups despite facing just 37 passes this season.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, McKinstry has the size and athleticism NFL teams covet at the cornerback position. Kiper has him as the No. 2 cornerback on his board behind Iowa’s Cooper DeJean.
Terrion Arnold, cornerback
Draft Wire: No. 30 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
ESPN: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons
Pro Football Focus: No. 29 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers
Pro Football Network: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Seattle Seahawks
Tankathon — No. 26 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY — No. 23 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
33rd team — No. 23 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers
Combined average: 22.14
Outlook: While teams have shied away from throwing toward McKinstry, they haven’t had much success going Arnold’s way either. The redshirt sophomore has been excellent in his first full season as a starter, tallying a team-high 11 pass breakups and five interceptions while holding opposing passers to a stingy 52.5 NFL quarterback rating on balls thrown his way.
One of Arnold’s biggest strengths is his versatility. The 6-foot, 196-pound defensive back has logged nine starts at outside cornerback as well as four starts at the STAR position this season. He also has the ability to drop back as a deep safety in the NFL. Kiper rates Arnold as the No. 5 cornerback on his board, but a few mock drafts have projected him higher than that.
Chris Braswell, edge rusher
Draft Wire: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Houston Texans
ESPN: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens
Tankathon — No. 68 overall (Round 3), Washington Commanders
Combined average: 49.67
Outlook: Unlike the top four players on this list, Chris Braswell might have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called. Still, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher has seen his draft stock soar following a productive senior season this year.
Braswell is second on the team with 8.0 sacks and ranks third in both tackles for a loss (10.5) and quarterback hurries (5). Like Turner he has also been solid setting the edge, earning a 68.9 run-blocking grade from PFF. Braswell is Kiper’s No. 3 outside linebacker behind Latu and Turner.
Malachi Moore, safety
Tankathon — No. 96 overall (Round 3 compensatory), Jacksonville Jaguars
Combined average: N/A
Outlook: Moore will have a draft decision to make as he’s currently projected as a late third-round pick at best. The senior could take advantage of his extra year of eligibility and return to improve his stock next season. However, with 32 career starts under his belt, it’s worth considering how much more he can show NFL scouts.
If Moore does elect to make way for the next level, this wouldn't be a bad season to do it. The versatile defensive back ranks third on the team with five pass breakups and has also recorded an interception and five tackles for a loss.
Like Arnold Moore has the versatility to play multiple spots in the secondary. This season, he has made six starts at the STAR position as well as six as a deep safety.