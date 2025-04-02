Alabama linemen competing over sweat, not stats

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There aren’t many stats for offensive linemen, so Wilkin Formby and Jaeden Roberts have turned to stains to measure their performance this spring.

“Me and J-Rob, we have a competition of who sweats the most at this point,” Formby said following Alabama’s practice on Wednesday. “He’s winning. He’s winning a little bit, but he just naturally sweats that much.”

Speaking to reporters with sweat dripping down from his face, Roberts happily accepted the title.

“I got him beat,” he said with a laugh.

While Roberts earned bragging rights Wednesday, sometimes the competition requires a bit of judging.

“It used to be the dietitians, but now really we’ll just judge it,” Formby said. “When you lay on the floor to do abs, whoever has more of a stain on the ground.”

Alabama’s friendly competition requires plenty of fluids. In fact, that might be the hardest part of the challenge, as Formby says he and Roberts are constantly drinking as much as they can during workouts.

“I would say about 10 pounds,” Roberts said. “I’m a big sweater. I don’t know if you guys can tell right now, but once we put that work in, I get a little bit.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t an award for Alabama’s perspiration leader. Even pats on the back might be hard to come by, given the state of the two linemen after practice.

Still, the hard work seems to be paying off.

“Day in and day out, we’re capitalizing on all things that we’re doing,” Roberts said. “We work to hit different goals, and definitely coming into the spring you can see the team just growing.”

Alabama will have the day off Thursday before holding its second scrimmage on Friday. From there, the Tide will have four more practices before wrapping up spring camp with its A-Day event on April 12.