Alabama’s first season in the SEC’s new expanded format will feature one of the nation’s toughest schedules. The conference announced the opponents plus home and away designations for games on its 2024 football schedule Wednesday night during a reveal show on SEC Network.

Alabama’s slate is headlined by a home matchup against Georgia and a trip to SEC newcomer Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide will also maintain its annual rivalry games against Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

In total Alabama’s schedule included home games against Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina as well as road trips to LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. On top of its SEC slate, Alabama’s 2024 non-conference schedule includes a trip to Wisconsin on Sept. 14 as well as home games against Western Kentucky (Aug. 31), South Florida (Sept. 7) and Mercer (Nov. 16).

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

Alabama last played Georgia in the regular season in 2020 when it hosted the Bulldogs for a 41-24 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Since then, the two teams have split their past two meetings with the Crimson Tide winning the 2021 SEC Championship Game 41-24 and the Bulldogs winning the ensuing national championship game 33-18.

Alabama’s last meeting against Oklahoma was during the 2018 Orange Bowl as the Crimson Tide came away with a 45-34 victory. Alabama is 2-3-1 all-time against the Sooners.

Alabama has won its last 23 games against Vanderbilt dating back to 1985. The Crimson Tide beat the Commodores 55-3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium last season.

The game against Missouri will mark the Tigers’ first trip to Bryant-Denny stadium since a 39-10 loss to the Crimson Tide in 2018. Alabama recorded a 38-19 victory at Missouri to kick off its undefeated 2020 campan.

Alabama’s will play South Carolina for the first time since beating the Gamecocks 47-23 in Columbia, S.C. during the 2019 season. The Crimson Tide is 13-3 all-time in the series.

As for Alabama’s returning teams on Alabama’s schedule, the Crimson Tide dropped games at Tennessee (52-49) and LSU (32-31, OT) and recorded its third straight win over Auburn (49-27) last season.

The 2024 campaign will mark the first time since 1947 that Alabama and Mississippi State won't play in the regular season.