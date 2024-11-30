10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Iron Bowl matchup vs. Auburn

Alabama will put a bow on the regular season by taking on in-state rivals Auburn in the 89th Iron Bowl. The game kicks off inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of Alabama's matchup with the Tigers.

2 — Statistically, Auburn’s Cam Coleman and Alabama’s Ryan Williams are the SEC's top two freshman wide receivers. Williams leads Coleman with 857 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns, while Coleman has 520 yards with seven touchdowns this season.

5.1 — Alabama allowed 5.1 yards per carry in its 24-3 loss last week on the road in Oklahoma. That mark is Alabama's highest YPC allowed in a single game this season.

6 — Alabama has run six straight home Iron Bowls in a row. Alabama is 7-7 in Iron Bowl games hosted in Tuscaloosa overall.

9 — Nine of the 23 Iron Bowls since 2000 have been decided by one possession or less. The last time the game was one possession in Bryant-Denny Stadium was in 2010 when Auburn beat Alabama 28-27.

17 — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has totaled 17 rushing touchdowns in 2024, the second most among all players nationally and the most among non-quarterbacks. The next closest non-QB has only totaled seven.

18.0 — Alabama edge rusher LT Overton has a pass rush win rate of 18.0%, ranking fourth in the SEC among all players.

21 — Starting running back for Auburn, Jarquez Hunter, led the SEC in 15+ yard rushes in 2024. Hunter has totaled 21 on the season, and the next-best ball carrier has totaled 16.

21.8 — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe recorded a 21.8 NFL passer rating in the 24-3 loss to Oklahoma, marking his lowest passer rating of the season and the lowest of his career.

31 — In last year’s Iron Bowl, Alabama faced a fourth-and-goal at the Auburn 31-yard line with 43 seconds remaining. Jalen Milroe connected with former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard touchdown to win the game in one of the most memorable plays in the rivalry's history.

47.6 — Alabama running back Justice Haynes ranks No. 3 in Pro Football Focus’ Breakaway % stat, with 47.6% of his yards coming from big plays.