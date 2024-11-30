Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 13 Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama’s roller-coaster season took another dip last weekend with its loss at Oklahoma. However, the ride isn’t completely over for Kalen DeBoer in his first season in charge of the Crimson Tide.

No. 13 Alabama (8-2, 4-3 in the SEC) will need some chaos to fall its way this weekend but still has an outside shot of reaching the twelve-team College Football Playoff. Of course, the first step in that will be winning the Iron Bowl against an Auburn (5-6, 2-5) team looking to reach bowl eligibility.

DeBoer is looking to record a win in his Iron Bowl debut — a feat Nick Saban and Paul “Bear” Bryant failed to accomplish. In total, first-year Alabama coaches are 5-11 in the Iron Bowl with Dennis Franchoine the last to win in 2001.

Alabama is 50-37-1 against Auburn all-time and has won the last four Iron Bowls, its longest streak over the Tigers since Bryant’s nine-year run from 1973-81. The Crimson Tide is currently a 10.5-point favorite heading into Saturday’s matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.



